Lee Brice Taking His Sunriser Tour To Canada In 2026

(TPR) Lee Brice has announced 2026 dates for his upcoming Sunriser Tour in Canada. Known as one of the most poignant songwriters and storytellers in Country, Brice effortlessly connects with each audience as he performs his chart-topping hits and fan-favorites woven together with hilarious and heartwarming storytelling. Joining him on the Sunriser Tour are Platinum selling Canadian star, Brett Kissel and rising star Grace Tyler.
"Man, Canada, y'all have been ridin' shotgun with me since back before I even had a hit! That fire you lit in my soul has only burned brighter over the years, and you've got a permanent spot right here in this country boy's heart. You've watched me chase these sunrises, and I can't wait to roll back into your towns on the Sunriser Tour, showin' off this new fire we've stoked together. Get ready friends, I'm comin' back to y'all with all I've got!" -Lee Brice
This past year, Lee has been releasing new tracks kicking off with the ode to vulnerable masculinity, "Cry." The heartbreak anthem was then followed by, "Said No Country Boy Ever" where Brice calls on some of his famous friends (Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson and Rob Hatch; aka The Traler Park) for a song that raises a glass to mama's fried chicken, honest hard work and hunting season. Stay tuned for even more new music coming from Brice.
Sunriser Tour Dates:
4.10.26 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre*
4.11.26 | Kelowna, BC | Prospera Place
4.13.26 | Grande Prairie, AB | Bonnetts Energy Centre
4.14.26 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
4.16.26 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre*
4.17.26 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre*
4.18.26 | Medicine Hat, AB | Co-Op Place
4.24.26 | Oshawa, ON | Tribute Communities Centre
4.25.26 | Kitchener, ON | Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
*Without Brett Kissel
