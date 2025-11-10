Paper Route Woo Teams With Key Glock For 'Playa Patna'

(Audible Treats) Paper Route Woo is rising in the Memphis scene with his low-key charisma and gritty street narratives. After releasing his long-awaited debut album, SLIME DUNKIN', in September, the Paper Route Empire rapper isn't wasting any time to feed his fans with SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED, the deluxe, coming soon. Featuring guest spots from his PRE brethren Key Glock and SNUPE BANDZ, and an additional spot from Big Yavo, the expansion to Woo's debut album adds 8 new tracks, each providing a deeper glimpse into Woo's visceral perspective on South Memphis. SLIME DUNKIN' RELOADED arrives on November 12th via Paper Route Empire.

Ahead of next week's deluxe, Woo shares "Playa Partner," his new collaboration with Key Glock. Close friends and tour mates on Glock's recent "GLOCKAVELI Tour," Woo and Glock have impeccable chemistry, trading drawly verses over bluesy keys and 808 cowbells. Woo attempts to avoid a spiral into paranoia, searching for the guidance he has lacked since the loss of his mentor, Young Dolph. Key Glock speaks with earned confidence, relying on his bankroll to solve his problems for him: "I got OCD, but I fell in love with dirty dollars," spits Glock.

Released in mid-September, SLIME DUNKIN' is both reflective and hard-charging, filled with nuggets of wisdom about life on the streets and motivational flexes about his rise from "Da Ghetto Part" of Memphis to the top of the city's rap scene. The new tape is a coronation for the young artist, who welcomes guest spots from his Paper Route Empire brother Key Glock and his late mentor Young Dolph, on the mixtape highlight "Get 'Em Off." Key Glock appears on the buzzing single "Playaz Circle," also featuring Zo Trapalot, which was recorded on a whim during the Miami stop of Key Glock's "GLOCKAVELI Tour." Ending with the fierce single "Emmett Till," Slime Dunkin' is available on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.

Building a big fanbase in Memphis off the strength of his street singles, like "Ricky" ft. Young Dolph, and Boyz In The Hood, his collaborative tape with PRE's SNUPE BANDZ, Paper Route Woo is ready to step out on his own. Paper Route Woo had been making a name for himself in the Memphis rap game, dating back to 2020 with "In My Bag" and continuing through 2021's "Pop Out," which drew 2 million YouTube views. He also joined his mentor Young Dolph on "Nothing To Me," a standout single from the 2021 PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi mixtape, generating over 10 million views. Most recently, Paper Route Woo supported Key Glock on his nationwide "GLOCKAVELI Tour."

