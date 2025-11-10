Sabaton Unleash 'A Tiger Among Dragons' Video

(SRO) Sabaton have released the latest single and accompanying video, "A Tiger Among Dragons," from their 11th studio album LEGENDS that came out October 17 via Better Noise Music (marking the band's label debut).

LEGENDS has garnered impressive debuts on various Luminate U.S. and global chart thanks to their legions of devoted fans, including #1 Metal Album (U.S.), #1 Rock Album (U.S.), #1 Current Hard Albums (U.S.), #2 iTunes Album (Global), and #10 Spotify Debut (Global).

For "A Tiger Among Dragons," Sabaton drew upon inspiration for the song based on Lu Bu, known as the "Flying General," one of the fiercest warriors in ancient China. During the chaos of the late Han Dynasty, he rose to legendary status with unmatched strength, insane skill with his halberd Sky Piercer and his lightning-fast horse, Red Hare. His duel at Hulao Pass, where he took on the best fighters of the era, sealed his place as a true legend. He's the kind of larger-than-life character you want to write a song about - brutal battles, epic duels, betrayal and raw power.

"Our song 'A Tiger Among Dragons' has a powerful, raw energy to it, but with a more melodic edge," says frontman Joakim Broden. "I like to think that it tells Lu Bu's story with intensity and emotion-it's epic, but there's also a sense of drama and depth that really brings the legend to life!"

Bassist Par Sundstrom continues, "When Joakim showed me what he, Chris and Thobbe had been working on with this track, I immediately felt that it was a song connected to Asia. The drumming reminded me of those big shows with loads of synchronized drummers. We then needed to find an Asian legend, and although there are many, we decided on China's Lu Bu. He was the kind of warrior who felt more like a myth than a man, and when we saw how he was projected in comics, games and such, we felt that he was deserving of an anthem. We couldn't resist turning his legend into a song, so 'A Tiger Among Dragons' was born!"

For the "A Tiger Among Dragons" music video, the band wanted to create something that looked seriously epic and unmistakably Sabaton. They teamed up with specialized costume designers to craft ancient Chinese armor that was inspired by the lore but was also tailored to each band member so they could play their instruments in it. Shot in Belgrade, Serbia (mostly in front of a green screen with layers of CGI and special effects included afterwards), the band is seen backing up Joakim Broden as he inspires an ancient Chinese army. To help them, they also have two sorceresses who can summon flaming guitars from thin air, and in the end, they get a fiery ally.

"We set out to make this video completely over the top," says the band, "and honestly, we think we nailed it!"

Related Stories

Sabaton Deliver 'Legends' Album

Sabaton Launching North American Headline Tour

Sabaton Recruit Nothing More For 'Crossing The Rubicon'

SABATON Share Two New Songs To Announce 'Legends' Album

News > Sabaton