Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces 2026 Gary The Torch Tour

(MPG) Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. announces the Gary The Torch Tour, the follow-up to his wildly successful son of dad tour that lasted over two years and took him across the globe. The tour begins on March 6 in Columbus, OH and includes stops in Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago and many more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday November 14 at 10 a.m. local time with artist presale beginning Tuesday November 11 at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday November 13 at 10 p.m. local time. VIP packages will also go on sale this Tuesday November 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the upcoming tour, Wilson Jr. will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 18, leading up to his performances at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19 where he is also nominated for New Artist of the Year. At the ceremony, he will play both solo and with fellow New Artist of the Year nominee Shaboozey for a special performance of "Took A Walk," their song from the critically-acclaimed 2025 film The Long Walk, based on the novel by Stephen King. He will finish out the month by making his headline debut at the Ryman Auditorium with two sold-out shows on November 23 and 24.

It's been a busy year for Wilson Jr. who released both a deluxe edition of his widely lauded debut double album søn of dad, which featured his moving rendition of "Stand By Me" that has been streamed tens of millions of times and has been included in a primetime Pampers commercial, as well as his recent Blankets EP, which included covers of songs by Nirvana, Temple of the Dog, The Postal Service and The Smashing Pumpkins. He also performed the National Anthem at this year's NFL Draft and was named "one of country music's most electrifying new artists" in Rolling Stone's Future of Music print issue.

In between headline shows, Wilson Jr. supported Eric Church during his three-night run at Red Rocks this July, made his Newport Folk Festival debut and joined HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour. He will kick off 2026 with a performance at Mile 0 Festival in Key West and will join Church again for a trio of shows in February before performing at Railbird Music Festival and Under The Big Sky Festival next summer.

2025 Tour Dates:

11/14: Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

11/15: Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

11/20: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

11/23: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

12/4: Zallaq, Bahrain - BEYON Al Dana Amphitheatre

12/11: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

2026 Tour Dates:

1/27-1/31: Key West, FL - Mile 0 Festival *

2/17: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

2/26: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

2/27: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

2/28: Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

3/6: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

3/7: Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe #

3/10: Cleveland, OH - The Agora #

3/11: Detroit, MI - The Fillmore #

3/14: Toronto, ON - HISTORY #

3/18: Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues #

3/21: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount #

3/22: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre #

3/25: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

3/28: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

4/11: Bossier City, LA - The Paradise Theater at Margaritaville Bossier City #

4/15: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #

4/17: Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre #

4/18: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom #

4/22: Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha #

4/24: Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

4/25: Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed #

6/6: Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival *

7/18: Whitefish, MT - Under the Big Sky Festival *

* - Festival

# - Gary The Torch tour

^ - Supporting Eric Church

