Sublime to Perform Self-Titled Album in Its Entirety for the First Time Ever at Red Rocks

(Beachwood) Sublime will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album with two special nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, April 17 and 18, marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the 1996 groundbreaking album.

On April 17, Sublime will perform their self-titled album in its entirety for the first time ever, followed by an April 18 performance featuring a career-spanning set packed with the band's greatest hits. Together, the shows pay tribute to the legacy of the multi-platinum album that defined a generation, featuring timeless anthems like "What I Got," "Santeria," and "Wrong Way."

"Red Rocks Amphitheatre is one of the world's most spiritual places. You can feel the power generated by the Earth here! I can't think of a better place to play, for the first time, the Sublime self-titled album from cover to cover, than Red Rocks! One of our most magnificent albums on one the most magical stages if not THE most magical stage in the world!!!" - Bud Gaugh

"Red Rocks is absolutely my favorite place to play in the world. The sound is amazing and I can't wait to get back there and share this special event with everyone." - Eric Wilson

In addition to celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic self-titled album, 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Sublime. The band plans to release their highly anticipated new album, Till The Sun Explodes, the first original Sublime album in 30 years. The band recently made history with the breakout single "Ensenada," which spent seven consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, setting the record for the longest run at #1 on alternative radio in 2025. The forthcoming album marks an exciting new chapter for Sublime while honoring the legacy that has inspired fans for more than three decades.

