Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2026 Residency At The Beacon Theatre

(Press Here) Hot off their electrifying performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend, Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has announced the details for their annual residency at The Beacon Theatre, presented by Live Nation.

The acclaimed 12-piece powerhouse ensemble will take over the famed New York City venue for six nights on March 10, 11, 13, 14, 20, and 21. TTB Swamp Family Fan Club presales will be available on Wednesday, November 12th at 10am ET with local presales starting Thursday, November 13th at 10am ET. The public on-sale commences Friday, November 14th at 10am ET. VIP options will also be available for a limited time.

On Saturday night (November 8th), Tedeschi Trucks Band blew the roof off the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with their performance at the Rock Hall's Class of 2025 induction ceremony to honor one of their biggest influences, Joe Cocker. TTB's set, with original Mad Dogs member Bobby Torres sitting in on percussion, featured Tedeschi's stellar vocals leading on "The Letter" alongside Nathaniel Rateliff and then Teddy Swims joining for "Feelin' Alright" followed by a group singalong - including additional special guests Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, and Chris Robinson - for "With A Little Help From My Friends" for a truly memorable moment to close out the evening.

Tedeschi Trucks Band - 2026 Tour Dates

Beacon Theatre Residency:

Tuesday, March 10 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, March 11 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 13 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 14 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 20 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 21 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Festival Appearances:

April 23-25 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026

July 22-26 - Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest

