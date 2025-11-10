The James Hunter Six Share Video For Van Morrison Duet 'Ain't That A Trip'

(MPG) The James Hunter Six shares the high-energy music video for the blues blaster "Ain't That A Trip," a rare duet with legendary Irish singer Van Morrison. Directed by James Slater (Jamie T, Major Lazer, CMAT), the joyful clip features a group of dancers performing an expertly choreographed, eye-catching routine in a desolate UK factory. The track comes from the group's upcoming LP Off The Fence, their first release with Easy Eye Sound which is out January 16.

On the music video, Hunter shares: "Nearly all my tunes are written to be danced to and 'Ain't That A Trip' is no exception. Anyone who wants to wreck the dance floor (or factory floor) bustin' some moves to it is more than welcome."

Slater adds: "We shot the video in a textile mill in my hometown of Bradford, England. In fact, it's where my Dad worked up until his retirement. It's a beautiful space. We just turned up, turned the lights on and started shooting. It was choreographed by my long time collaborator Daisy JT Smith who worked with four incredible dancers Saskia, Kadafi, Nicholas and Charlie to create something really free and playful."

British singer, songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated James Hunter was first introduced to Van Morrison in the early '90s, and appeared on two of his albums - 1994's live set, A Night In San Francisco and '95's Days Like This. The following year Morrison returned the favor, guesting on Hunter's Believe What I Say. Three decades on, Hunter explains what it means to have him return for another collaboration: "I've always reckoned Van's voice, right from the paint-stripping howls of the Them days to the Smokey Robinson-esque 'Crazy Love.' It's a real kick having him sing on something I wrote. Is that a trip or what?"

A legendary fixture in the scene for over three decades, James Hunter has been dubbed "The United Kingdom's Greatest Soul Singer" by MOJO. His eleventh studio album delivers another dose of timeless rhythm & soul, marking 40 years since his recording debut. Featuring twelve self-penned gems, each song is delivered with Hunter's customary blend of smooth vocal control coupled with heart-worn grit and wit. Last month, the band shared "A Sure Thing," the album's infectious debut single shimmering with Northern Soul vibes and Hunter's renowned lyrical word play.

