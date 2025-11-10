The Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour Announced

(EBM) Billboard's youngest male artist to appear on 21 Under 21, Maddox Batson, announces his 46-show world tour. The Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 kicks off in the United States before heading to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway and Sweden.

Maddox Batson's pre-sale begins Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. local time via MaddoxBatson.com. Spotify pre-sale kicks off Thursday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. local time, and public on-sale occurs on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. local time.

"A lot of people might not remember I got my start on TikTok Live, so this tour name is a nod to those early days," Batson shares. "We love bringing our live shows to fans - it's crazy to me that it now means we're playing around the world. What a blessing to share this journey and new music with y'all!"

Batson's 2026 tour will donate $1.00 from every North American ticket sold to Music Will, the largest music education nonprofit program for schools in the United States. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social and emotional growth.

Citi is the official card of the Live Worldwide Tour in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, November 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever will support Batson's 2026 tour on various dates.

Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour 2026 Routing:

Feb. 17 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live

Feb. 18 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

Feb. 20 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 21 | Augusta, GA | Bell Auditorium

Feb. 22 | Macon, GA | Macon City Auditorium

Feb. 28 | Allentown, PA | Archer Music Hall

March 1 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater

March 4 | Stamford, CT | The Palace Theatre

March 6 | Syracuse, NY | Landmark Theater

March 7 | Schenectady, NY | Proctors Theatre

March 8 | Providence, RI | The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

March 11 | Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre

March 12 | Toronto, ON | The Danforth Music Hall

March 14 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo Riverworks

March 15 | Cleveland, OH | The Agora

March 18 | Detroit, MI | Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 20 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed

March 21 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee

March 22 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 26 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre

March 28 | Vancouver, BC | Vogue Theatre

March 31 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

April 1 | Seattle, WA | The Showbox

April 3 | Sacramento, CA | Channel 24

April 4 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

April 8 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

April 11 | San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park

April 16 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex

April 18 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

April 19 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center

April 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 24 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

April 26 | Tulsa, OK | Cain's Ballroom

April 29 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory at The District

May 3 | Nashville, TN | The Pinnacle

May 12 | Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre

May 13 | Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers

May 15 | Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy 2

May 16 | London, UK | O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

May 19 | Cologne, DE | Die Kantine

May 20 | Amsterdam, NL | Paradiso Amsterdam

May 21 | Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan

May 23 | Oslo, NO | Vulkan Arena

May 24 | Stockholm, SE | Fryshuset Klubben

