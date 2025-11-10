Three Days Grace Announce 2026 Alienation Tour

(The Syndicate) Three Days Grace have announced their 2026 Alienation tour, kicking off in Fort Wayne, Indiana in February, before hitting Canada and Europe and wrapping up the tour in November for the final show in Los Angeles, California.

The US tour dates will receive support from I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait, Canada will see support from Finger Eleven and Royal Tusk on select dates, and Europe support acts announced shortly.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, November 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10am local time. Citi is the official card of the Alienation Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10am local until Thursday, November 13 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

ALIENATION tour dates below:

FEB 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum #!

FEB 24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #!

FEB 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena #!

FEB 27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #!

MAR 01 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #!

MAR 03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #!

MAR 05 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #@!

MAR 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #@!

MAR 08 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #!

MAR 09 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena #!

MAR 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center #!

MAR 12 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena#@!

MAR 13 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #@!

MAR 14 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #!

MAR 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center #!

MAR 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre @!

MAR 20 - Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound #@!

MAR 21 - Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds ~

APR 19 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre %&

APR 21 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place &

APR 23 - Grande Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre %&

APR 25 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre %&

APR 28 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens %&

APR 29 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena %&

MAY 01 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor &

MAY 03 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum %&

MAY 04 - Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre &

MAY 07 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre %&

MAY 08 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre &

MAY 11 - St John's, NL @ Mary Brown's Centre %&

JUN 05 - Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival *

JUN 06 - Nurburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival *

JUN 07 - Nancy, FR @ Heavy Weekend Festival *

JUN 09 - Frankfurt, DE @ myticket Jahrhunderthalle ^

JUN 10 - Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle 1 ^

JUN 12 - Hradec Králove, CZ @ Rock For People Festival *

JUN 14 - Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival *

JUN 16 - Ljubljana, SI @ Ljubljana Exhibition and Convention Centre ^

JUN 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Summer Punch Festival *

JUN 20 - Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

JUN 23 - Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park ^

JUN 30 - Istanbul, TR @ KuçukÇiftlik Park ^

JUL 18 - London, ON @ RBC Rock The Park *

OCT 23 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #!

OCT 25 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #!

OCT 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center #!

OCT 28 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #!

OCT 30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater #!

NOV 01 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #!

NOV 03 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena #!

NOV 04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse #!

NOV 06 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #!

NOV 07 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #!

NOV 09 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #!

NOV 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #!

NOV 14 - Nampa, ID @Ford Idaho Center Arena #!

NOV 15 - Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena #!

NOV 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #!

NOV 18 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #!

NOV 20 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena #!

NOV 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #!

NOV 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #!

# I Prevail

! The Funeral Portrait

@ Sleep Theory

* Festival date

% Finger Eleven

& Royal Tusk

~ Radio Festival

^ support TBA

Related Stories

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight

Three Days Grace Release 'Alienation' Album Featuring Return Of Adam Gontier

Three Days Grace Deliver 'Kill Me Fast'

Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1

News > Three Days Grace