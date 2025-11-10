Train Announce The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour

(fcc) Train is gearing up for a massive 2026 with the announcement of a brand-new North American summer headline tour. The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour will bring fans an epic night of music filled with Train's most iconic, chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash "Hey, Soul Sister," double-GRAMMY-winning iconic track "Drops of Jupiter," 5x platinum-certified anthem "Drive By," and many more from their critically acclaimed catalog spanning three decades. Joining Train on the road this summer are multi-platinum-selling rock band Barenaked Ladies and acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 North American summer tour will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, FL, making stops in 38+ cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix, and more before concluding on August 30 in Auburn, WA.

Additional stops include Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 17 and a co-headlining show with Barenaked Ladies in Toronto, ON on August 4. Fans can sign up now at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com/tour to gain first access to the artist presale for most dates beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 12pm local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10am local time. Presales for the August 22 show in Santa Barbara, CA will begin on Tuesday, November 18 at 10am local, with general onsale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10am local.

Citi is the official card of the Train - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11th at 10am local time until November 13th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.



DROPS OF JUPITER: 25 YEARS IN THE ATMOSPHERE 2026 SUMMER TOUR DATES

July 8, 2026 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 10, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11, 2026 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 12, 2026 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

July 14, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 16, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17, 2026 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 18, 2026 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 20, 2026 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

July 22, 2026 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 24, 2026 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25, 2026 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 26, 2026 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 28, 2026 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 29, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 31, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 1, 2026 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 4, 2026 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *Co-headline with Barenaked Ladies

August 5, 2026 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 7, 2026 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 8, 2026 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

August 9, 2026 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 11, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 12, 2026 - Riverside, MO - Morton Amphitheater

August 14, 2026 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15, 2026 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 17, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 19, 2026 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 22, 2026 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl +

August 24, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

August 25, 2026 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

August 26, 2026 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 28, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 29, 2026 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

August 30, 2026 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

+ General onsale begins Friday, November 21

