Alexandra Kay Goes 'Straight For The Heart' With New Radio Single

(BBR) With over 8.7 million social media followers, an iTunes #1 All Genre Album, two #1 iTunes Country Albums, the viral heart-first songstress and Pandora's "2025 Artist to Watch: Country" Alexandra Kay just-released her sophomore album, Second Wind, securing both critical acclaim and her debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Celebrating the project's chart-topping success, the Billboard "Rookie of the Month" today impacts country radio with 71 adds on her super-charged debut single "Straight For The Heart."
This accomplishment puts Kay in the company of Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood among the Top Five of All-Time first-week debuts by a solo female artist on the Mediabase Country chart.
Proving herself "custom-made for the country music genre" (People), her angelic voice fused with powerhouse conviction and unmatched charisma, Kay commands an explosive final reckoning, singing:
If you're gonna break it baby break it bad
Make it so I never wanna want you back
Give me a damn good reason
If you're leavin' better leave a scar
Say you never even loved me to begin with
Make me hate you, make you something that I won't miss
Take it way too far
If you pull the trigger aim straight for the heart
Currently on her third headlining tour of the year - following high-profile runs with Jelly Roll and Brad Paisley - Second Wind: The Tour finds Kay at her most magnetic, captivating audiences and selling out venues across the country. Returning to the Grand Ole Opry on December 12, she heads out to Australia and New Zealand with Old Dominion in 2026.
Watch her "Straight For The Heart" performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below:
Alexandra Kay Streaming Sophomore Album 'Second Wind'
Alexandra Kay Announces Sophomore Album 'Second Wind'
Alexandra Kay Delivers 'Feminine Energy' With New Track
Alexandra Kay Shares New Song 'The Last'
Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'- Metallica Leads Most-Played Metal Songs And Artists Of The Year- more
Megan Moroney Announces New Album 'Cloud 9'- Alison Krauss & Union Station Lead MerleFest 2026 Lineup- Clay Walker Makes His Headline Debut At The Ryman- more
Florence + the Machine Top Billboard Album Chart- Hilary Duff Announces First Live Performances In Over A Decade- Paper Route Woo Teams With Key Glock- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'
Metallica Leads Most-Played Metal Songs And Artists Of The Year
Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video
IMA Robot Stream New Single 'Tumbling Down'
Joe Jackson Announces New Rock Record and Tour
Dublin Trio Really Good Time Unleash 'S*** One'
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Fool To Cry' From Black And Blue Reissue
Robert Plant Guests On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert