Alexandra Kay Goes 'Straight For The Heart' With New Radio Single

(BBR) With over 8.7 million social media followers, an iTunes #1 All Genre Album, two #1 iTunes Country Albums, the viral heart-first songstress and Pandora's "2025 Artist to Watch: Country" Alexandra Kay just-released her sophomore album, Second Wind, securing both critical acclaim and her debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Celebrating the project's chart-topping success, the Billboard "Rookie of the Month" today impacts country radio with 71 adds on her super-charged debut single "Straight For The Heart."

This accomplishment puts Kay in the company of Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood among the Top Five of All-Time first-week debuts by a solo female artist on the Mediabase Country chart.

Proving herself "custom-made for the country music genre" (People), her angelic voice fused with powerhouse conviction and unmatched charisma, Kay commands an explosive final reckoning, singing:

If you're gonna break it baby break it bad

Make it so I never wanna want you back

Give me a damn good reason

If you're leavin' better leave a scar

Say you never even loved me to begin with

Make me hate you, make you something that I won't miss

Take it way too far

If you pull the trigger aim straight for the heart

Currently on her third headlining tour of the year - following high-profile runs with Jelly Roll and Brad Paisley - Second Wind: The Tour finds Kay at her most magnetic, captivating audiences and selling out venues across the country. Returning to the Grand Ole Opry on December 12, she heads out to Australia and New Zealand with Old Dominion in 2026.

Watch her "Straight For The Heart" performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below:

