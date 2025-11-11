Alison Krauss & Union Station Lead MerleFest 2026 Lineup

(Victory Lap Media) MerleFest, presented by Window World, has unveiled lineup details for its 2026 event, taking place over four unforgettable days from April 23-26 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. 14-time GRAMMY winners Alison Krauss & Union Station will mark their long-awaited return to the MerleFest stage since their Sunday night closing appearance at the festival's 25th celebration.

Also making a comeback are Old Crow Medicine Show, a longtime festival favorite whose ties to its founding legend Doc Watson trace back to the turn of the millennium. The revelrous string ensemble will also play host to this year's Late Night Jam -- a beloved MerleFest tradition that was revived last year after a brief hiatus. Also on the bill are golden-voiced West Virginia singer/songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin, hard-driving Southern rock stalwarts Blackberry Smoke, decorated flatpicker and vocalist Molly Tuttle, along with Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Creekers, Trey Hensley, and more.

Each year, MerleFest honors the legacy of North Carolina music legend Doc Watson while celebrating and uplifting the next generation of talent. Its "traditional plus" framework invites curiosity and exploration among performers and attendees alike, creating a festival experience that is always fresh while preserving the soul of what makes MerleFest such a cherished annual tradition. One can't-miss experience this year is the Saturday night Late Night Jam, hosted by Old Crow Medicine Show. This separately-ticketed, after-hours event is the ideal nightcap for those looking to witness a night of groundbreaking, "only at MerleFest" collaborations. Visit merlefest.org/purchase for details and to stay tuned for guest announcements.

MerleFest 2026 will welcome Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charles Wesley Godwin, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, Ketch Secor, Sam Bush, The Jerry Douglas Band, Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Creekers, Trey Hensley, Sister Sadie, Jake Shimabukuro, Hogslop String Band, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Melissa Carper, Leon Timbo & The Family Band, DUG, Scythian, Donna The Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Waybacks, Amelia Day, Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, The Knackered Ramblers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Williamson and Wayne Henderson, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The WCC Foundation is thrilled to continue the Silent Auction this year, featuring the convenience of online bidding and the chance to view items in person throughout the festival. You can browse and place bids before and during the festival - all without missing a beat of the music. This year's auction will showcase an even greater variety of distinctive, high-quality items, and the 50/50 Raffle is back for another exciting year! Proceeds support the SAGE (Supporting Academic Goals for Education) First Year Experience program, empowering students to start strong and achieve their goals.

Related Stories

MerleFest 2025 A Big Success

MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition

MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup

The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup

News > MerleFest