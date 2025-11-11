Clay Walker Makes His Headline Debut At The Ryman

(117) When Clay Walker began his career over 30 years ago, he could have never imagined where it would take him. With millions of sales, thousands of shows, and an incredibly inspirational story - his career continues to impact generations of fans young and old. The RIAA Platinum certified country crooner hit a new milestone on Sunday, making his headlining debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer performed to a sold-out crowd of all ages, bringing his signature charm and traditional roots to the Mother Church of Country Music. Featuring fan favorite hits, "If I Could Make A Living," "She Won't Be Lonely Long," "What's It to You, and the self-penned "Live Until I Die," Walker performed his beloved classics with grit and grace.
"There were so many great moments and feelings at the Ryman. True fans who have supported us for years, our entire professional team, and my wonderful family were there to participate in an electrifying, sold out show. I couldn't be more blessed," said Clay Walker.
After getting the room on their feet for the high energy first half of the show packed with hits, Walker brought out fellow '90s stalwart Collin Raye who performed his hit "That's My Story" to thunderous applause. The room couldn't get any louder when he invited out Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis and sang his biggest hit, "Forever and Ever, Amen." The room erupted and the crowd chanted after Travis's signature "Amen" at the end of the song.
Prior to the show, he spoke to Cowboys & Indians about this monumental career moment stating, "It will be one for the record books. One more for me to check off my bucket list. I don't have a lot of bucket lists left. But even though I've gotten to do a lot of things in my career, that's one of 'em that I'm finally getting around to." C&I's headline tells the honest truth: "Nothing Can Slow Down Clay Walker."
Drifting Cowboy podcast host Dillon Weldon shared his thoughts on the show saying, "the energy in that building is unmatched, and Clay put on one of the best shows I've ever seen."
Walker is currently wrapping up his headlining "Drive Me Smooth Tour," and has a packed schedule with major festivals next year. He was recently announced in lineups for Tortuga, Boots In The Park, Two Step Inn, and Hoofbeat music festivals alongside fellow artists including Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Randy Travis, and many more! See additional show dates below.
Tour Dates:
2025
November 15 - Celina, Texas - Troubadour Festival
November 20 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry
December 5 - West Wendover, Nev. - Peppermill Concert Hall
December 6 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
December 7 - Chandler, Ariz. - The Showroom at Gila River Hotels & Casinos
December 27 - Mount Pleasant, Mich. - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
December 31 - Austin, Texas - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Center
2026
January 23 - Tulsa, Okla. - Skyline Event Center
January 24 - Hinton, Okla. - Sugar Creek Casino
February 12 - Shipshewana, Ind. - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
February 13 - French Lick, Ind. - French Lick Exhibition Hall
February 14 - Richmond, Mo. - Branded Indoor Theatre
February 19 - Anderson, Ind. - The Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom
February 21 - Mount Vernon, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
March 13 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
April 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. - Tortuga Music Festival
April 19 - Georgetown, Texas - Two Step Inn
April 25 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center
May 15 - Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, N.M. - Boots In The Park
June 25 - Cadott, Wis. - Hoofbeat Country Fest
