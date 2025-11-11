.

Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video

11-11-2025
Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video

(PFA) Fresh off their fourth career GRAMMY nomination, progressive metal mainstays Dream Theater have released a live performance video for "Night Terror", the Best Metal Performance-nominated track from their 2025 album Parasomnia. The clip previews the band's upcoming concert film and album, Quarantieme: Live a Paris, recorded during their sold-out 40th Anniversary tour stop at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

The band - James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and Mike Portnoy - earned the nod in the wake of a major year that included a celebrated reunion lineup, a new album, a global headline run, and continued demand from a fan base spanning four decades and multiple generations.

In a statement recognizing the nomination, Dream Theater said: "We are truly humbled and grateful to receive our fourth GRAMMY nomination. After 40 years together, it still means so much to be recognized by the music community. When we began writing 'Night Terror,' it felt special to us on a personal level - so to see it resonate in this way is something we don't take for granted. Thank you to the Recording Academy for this honor, and congratulations to all of the nominees this year."

Quarantieme: Live a Paris arrives November 28 via Inside Out Music/Sony Music and features a career-spanning set including "Metropolis Pt. 1," "Panic Attack," "Octavarium," and "Pull Me Under."

Related Stories
Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video

Dream Theater's 'Quarantieme: Live a Paris' Coming To AMC Theatres

Watch Dream Theater Rock 'Barstool Warrior'

Dream Theater Skipping EU and UK In 2026

Dream Theater Reunion Captured On Upcoming Live Package

News > Dream Theater

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'- Metallica Leads Most-Played Metal Songs And Artists Of The Year- more

Day In Country

Megan Moroney Announces New Album 'Cloud 9'- Alison Krauss & Union Station Lead MerleFest 2026 Lineup- Clay Walker Makes His Headline Debut At The Ryman- more

Day In Pop

Florence + the Machine Top Billboard Album Chart- Hilary Duff Announces First Live Performances In Over A Decade- Paper Route Woo Teams With Key Glock- more

Reviews

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Latest News

Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'

Metallica Leads Most-Played Metal Songs And Artists Of The Year

Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video

IMA Robot Stream New Single 'Tumbling Down'

Joe Jackson Announces New Rock Record and Tour

Dublin Trio Really Good Time Unleash 'S*** One'

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Fool To Cry' From Black And Blue Reissue

Robert Plant Guests On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert