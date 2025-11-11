Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video

(PFA) Fresh off their fourth career GRAMMY nomination, progressive metal mainstays Dream Theater have released a live performance video for "Night Terror", the Best Metal Performance-nominated track from their 2025 album Parasomnia. The clip previews the band's upcoming concert film and album, Quarantieme: Live a Paris, recorded during their sold-out 40th Anniversary tour stop at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

The band - James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and Mike Portnoy - earned the nod in the wake of a major year that included a celebrated reunion lineup, a new album, a global headline run, and continued demand from a fan base spanning four decades and multiple generations.

In a statement recognizing the nomination, Dream Theater said: "We are truly humbled and grateful to receive our fourth GRAMMY nomination. After 40 years together, it still means so much to be recognized by the music community. When we began writing 'Night Terror,' it felt special to us on a personal level - so to see it resonate in this way is something we don't take for granted. Thank you to the Recording Academy for this honor, and congratulations to all of the nominees this year."

Quarantieme: Live a Paris arrives November 28 via Inside Out Music/Sony Music and features a career-spanning set including "Metropolis Pt. 1," "Panic Attack," "Octavarium," and "Pull Me Under."

