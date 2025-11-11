Dublin Trio Really Good Time Unleash 'S*** One'

(PMPR) Dublin trio Really Good Time share their new single "S*** One". Already earning an unparalleled reputation on the Irish live circuit for their hook-laden, fuzzed-out tunes, the band have been going from strength to strength of late.

Earning supporters at Rolling Stone UK, CLASH, DIY, and The Sunday Times, among many others, signing to Mother Artists, supporting the likes of Franz Ferdinand, The Murder Capital, and Gurriers, playing their first US performances at SXSW this year, and now being among the highly regarded "First Fifty" artists booked for The Great Escape, Really Good Time are primed and ready for their next big chapter.

SXSW marked the final performance of founding member The Dúke, after which the Dubliners re-emerged as a streamlined power trio, rebuilt from the ground up with a new batch of songs that distil everything they do best into a leaner, louder meltdown.

"You told me it would just get better..." Really Good Time don't sound convinced. On "S*** One", captures the bands explosive live energy. The Irish trio channel that disbelief into an angular post-punk groover built for a dancefloor that's covered in rubbish and probably on fire. It's the first taste of a broader creative phase that will unfold across the coming year.

Speaking on the single, frontman Wastefellow said: "S*** One is about a culture that revels in the spectacle of doom; it's about stoking anxiety, selling nostalgia, and all the nihilism that brings. Things will just get better. Things should just get better. Why hasn't anything gotten better?"

"The song is written from that spiral, from watching the world burn outside your window while trying to soldier on, shoulder to the wheel of whatever can distract you for long enough."

The release is accompanied by visuals directed by Eilís Doherty (CMAT's "Eurocountry"), and Saoirse Johnston, placing the band at their own end-of-the-world party, chain-smoking just to stub out cigarettes on a Conor McGregor cake. The video matches the single's black humour and feral energy with a visual palette that feels both chaotic and celebratory.

Speaking on the songs visual accompaniment the band say: "Visually, we're representing this with scenes from the worst party on earth; the sun coming in and the end of the world with it, while everything is covered in dirt and raw hate. That's just one way to slice it, just one clay to be moulded into a distraction from the great struggle... Maybe that struggle is something you have to really feel before you can actually start doing something about it."

Catch the visuals for "S*** One" below

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

News > Really Good Time