Joe Jackson Announces New Rock Record and Tour

(BHM) "Hello cruel world / I'm not going away / So I might as well have my say," sings Joe Jackson on his new album, and there's no doubt that at a point when many of his contemporaries have lost their passion, their talent, their voices, or even their lives, Jackson goes from strength to strength. Hope and Fury might, in fact, just be his best album yet.

The new album will be released digitally, on CD, and 180g vinyl with a gatefold sleeve worldwide on April 10, 2026, and is available for preorder starting today. To accompany the release, Joe Jackson and his band will embark on a major North American tour from May to July 2026, followed by an extensive European run from September to December. In total, the Grammy-winning artist will perform more than 80 shows across 14 countries.

Though often depicted as a chameleonic artist who constantly "changes his style," Jackson insists that most of his albums are in "his own mainstream" - collections of sophisticated pop songs, using different kinds of rhythms and combinations of instruments. At the same time, Jackson reserves the right to step away from that mainstream. As he said in a rare, recent interview for the UK's Chap magazine, "I always knew I was in this music thing for life. So every now and again I'm going to do something different, to keep it interesting." Jackson's most recent "sidestep," Mr. Joe Jackson presents Max Champion in 'What A Racket!' saw him hilariously channeling a forgotten Music Hall entertainer from Edwardian England.

About the Album, Hope and Fury: Hope and Fury returns to the present, and the "JJ mainstream," with nine strong new songs. After laying the groundwork for the album in Michael Tibes' Fuzz Songs Full of Contrast, Humour and Heart Factory studio in Berlin, Jackson returned to New York's Reservoir Studios with co-producer Patrick Dillett and assembled his on-and-off band since 2016 - "bassist for life" Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell - augmented by the Latin percussion of Peruvian native Paulo Stagnaro. The result might strike a fan as a cross between 2019's Fool, 1991's Laughter and Lust, and 1982's Night and Day.

Like those albums, Hope and Fury overflows with great tunes, clever and original lyrics, and funky grooves, with Jackson's vocals and keyboard playing as strong as, if not stronger than, they've ever been. In keeping with the title (an ironic twist on Land of Hope and Glory), this is a more English Joe Jackson than we've seen for quite a while (the Max Champion influence, perhaps?), with some songs suggesting a love/hate relationship with his homeland.

The opening track, "Welcome to Burning-By-Sea," describes a fictional seaside town inspired by Brighton and Jackson's hometown of Portsmouth, but turns out to be a microcosm of the whole country, while ingeniously contrasts a slice of British working-class life in 1922 with a post-pandemic version in 2022.

For that matter, this is an album full of contrasts, but it's mostly upbeat, with the trademark JJ humour much in evidence: from biting sarcasm in "I'm Not Sorry" and playful mockery in "Fabulous People" to pure silliness in "Do Do Do." In the song "The Face," an Everyman character finds himself lost in an angry and polarized political climate: "Not one of the Great Unwashed" but "One of the Great Overwhelmed." Two other songs are in Jackson's oft-cited "bittersweet" melodic mode: "Made God Laugh" expresses a kind of happy, grown-up fatalism about life in general, while "After All This Time" is a similar take on a long-term relationship. The album also follows a Joe Jackson tradition by ending with a slow ballad - this time one of his most beautiful, "See You In September."

Joe Jackson is definitely not going away. Dividing his time between New York City and Portsmouth, UK, Jackson describes himself as "bicoastal" both geographically and musically - and Hope and Fury as "Bicoastal LatinJazzFunkRock."

HOPE AND FURY TOUR DATES 2026

NORTH AMERICA

MAY

11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House

13 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts - Theatre Maisonneuve

14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

16- Rochester, NY - Kodak Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral

19-20 - Chicago, IL - Park West

22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre

23- Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

27 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theatre

31 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

JUNE

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

3 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theatre

6 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

9 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

14 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

16 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

19 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre

21 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theatre

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

27 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre

29 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall @ Dr. Phillips Center

JULY

1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

2 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

8 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

10 - Providence, RI - Uptown Theater

11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

14 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

15 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lansdowne Theater

18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

EUROPE

SEPTEMBER

24 - Cork, IRELAND - Cork City Hall

27 - Dublin, IRELAND - 3Olympia Theatre

29 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

OCTOBER

1 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

2 - Bournemouth, UK - Pavilion Theatre

4 - London, UK - Palladium

5 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall

7 - York, UK - Barbican

9 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

12 - Paris, FRANCE - L'Olympia

13 - Lyon, FRANCE - Le Radiant-Bellevue

14 - Toulouse, FRANCE - Theâtre du Casino Barriere

17 - Porto, PORTUGAL - Casa da Musica

18 - Lisbon, PORTUGAL - Aula Magna

20 - Madrid, SPAIN - Teatro La Latina

21 - Valencia, SPAIN - Teatro La Rambleta

23 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Paral·lel 62

25 - Bordeaux, FRANCE - Theâtre Femina

27 - Lille, FRANCE - Theâtre Sebastopol

28 - Stuttgart, GERMANY - Liederhalle/Hegelsaal

31 - Bremen, GERMANY - Metropol Theater

NOVEMBER

1 - Munich, GERMANY - Circus Krone

2 - Berlin, GERMANY - Admiralspalast

4 - Essen, GERMANY - Lichtburg

5 - Hamburg, GERMANY - Fabrik

7 - Darmstadt, GERMANY - Staatstheater

9 - Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Kaufleuten

11 - Bologna, ITALY - Teatro Duse

12 - Rome, ITALY - Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Sala Sinopoli)

14 - Milan, ITALY - Teatro Lirico

16 - Vienna, AUSTRIA - Globe

17 - Cologne, GERMANY - Gloria

18 - Luxembourg - den Atelier

20 - Antwerp, BELGIUM - De Roma

21 - Brussels, BELGIUM - Ancienne Belgique

24 - Ghent, BELGIUM - Vooruit

26 - Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS - Nieuwe Luxor

28 - Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Muziekgebouw

29 - Groningen, NETHERLANDS - De Oosterport

DECEMBER

1 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Royal Theatre Carre

Related Stories

Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time

American Hi-Fi Share Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'Steppin' Out'

News > Joe Jackson