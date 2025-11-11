Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'

(Freeman) Today, in honor of Veterans Day, legendary Southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd are proud to share their new live video, "Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)," taken from their recently released album, 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

This powerful live recording stands as both a salute to the band's enduring legacy and a tribute to the men and women who have served. With its raw emotion, timeless message, and the unmistakable spirit of Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)" embodies everything that has made the band a cornerstone of American music for five decades.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's new live album and DVD celebrates their groundbreaking southern sound that changed rock forever. Spectacularly capturing the band's historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the project features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington who passed away less than five months later.

The new album showcases the band's unparalleled energy and their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger, putting a spotlight on Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history, filled with iconic hits such as "Freebird," "Sweet Home Alabama," "Simple Man," and so many more. 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman' also features guest appearances by Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).

