Megan Moroney Announces New Album 'Cloud 9'

(Sony Music Nashville) Megan Moroney has announced the upcoming release of her globally anticipated new album, Cloud 9. Due out on February 20, the Country superstar's third studio LP is poised to be one of the defining and most exciting releases of 2026. As of today, pre-orders are available for the main vinyl edition of Cloud 9 in Megan's Signature Pink - Standard - go here to pre-order now.

"I am so excited for my fans and I to dive into this new world of Cloud 9 together," shares Moroney. "Similar to the first two albums, it's all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I've ever been. My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love. Cloud 9 is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet."

After going dark on socials over the weekend, Moroney said goodbye to the signature blue of her sophomore album Am I Okay? and launched the Cloud 9 era with a feed awash in the LP's trademark pink, including an album-color teaser video released on Sunday (11/9) - check it out here. Already on the radar of every fan and tastemaker, Cloud 9 is the MULTI-PLATINUM sensation's studio follow-up to Am I Okay? - a game-changing, GOLD-certified release that marked 2024's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist, turned up on best-of-the-year lists from major outlets like Rolling Stone, and delivered massive hits like its 2X PLATINUM title track (her second No. 1 at Country radio) and PLATINUM-certified "No Caller ID."

While touring North America on her history-making AM I OKAY? TOUR (a SOLD-OUT headline run that kicked off in March and wrapped up last month), Moroney treated fans to a pair of songs slated for the Cloud 9 tracklist. Released in October, her achingly tender ballad "Beautiful Things" notched 69 first-week adds at Country radio (ranking among the most-added upon impact), debuted at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100, and landed on Billboard's "5 Must-Hear New Country Songs" list (where it was hailed as "an essential track for young women facing harsh headwinds, feeling like wise perspectives and a warm hug wrapped together"). In addition, Cloud 9 will feature "6 Months Later" - a breezy but soul-baring post-breakup anthem that marked her highest Billboard Hot 100 debut to date and continues to dominate Country radio, recently climbing into the Top 10.

Soon after closing out the AM I OKAY? TOUR - and immortalizing the record-breaking trek with her first-ever live album, the 24-song Am I Okay? Tour (Live) - Moroney headed to Australia for a series of live dates, including a SOLD-OUT show at Riverstage in Brisbane City (10/23). She also performed at the two-stop Ridin' Hearts Festival 2025 at Sydney Showground (10/25) and at Melbourne's Caribbean Gardens (10/26), where she dazzled the crowd by inviting singer/songwriter Avery Anna onstage for a confetti-drenched surprise duet of "Am I Okay?"

The Cloud 9 announcement arrives as Moroney gets set to perform at The 59th Annual CMA Awards, where she's tied for the leading number of nominations. Now reigning as New Artist of the Year thanks to her win at last year's ceremony, she scored SIX nods in total for 2025: Single of the Year for "Am I Okay?"; Song of the Year for "Am I Okay?"; Album of the Year for Am I Okay?; Female Vocalist of the Year; Musical Event of the Year for her collaboration with Kenny Chesney, "You Had To Be There"; and Music Video of the Year for "Am I Okay?" Broadcasting live on ABC, The 59th Annual CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 19, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

