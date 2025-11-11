Paul Minnich Honors Veterans With New Song 'American Valor'

(PN) Paul Minnich returns with another heartbreakingly honest single, this time honoring the people who pay the highest price for our freedom with "American Valor." The track reflects not only the physical toll of service but also the deep emotional weight that comes with a life defined by sacrifice. "American Valor" is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

The song opens like a quiet conversation with those who serve, as if Paul is letting them know he truly sees their pain: "How many times have you said goodbye / closed your eyes and turned to cry / how many times have you had to say / I'm sorry to leave but I'll be back someday."

"Since I was 9 years old, I have watched my older brother leave his everyday life to serve in the military. Despite knowing he might not come home from deployment during war, he always carried himself with peace and grace. I've had many friends in my life answer the call of duty. They all came home, but never quite the same. I have not walked into the darkness with these men and women, but the stories on their faces and the pain they bear inspired me to write 'American Valor.' It is my way of saying: I see you, I feel you, and we thank you." - Paul Minnich

The chorus shifts into a heartfelt tribute - a moment of gratitude and acknowledgment for those who've endured the unimaginable: "I didn't walk a mile in your shoes / I don't have to, to see through those dress blues / let me thank you and raise one tonight / we'll fly our colors, the Red, Blue, and White / American soldiers, her sons and daughters / Here's to our heroes forged in American Valor."

Minnich's voice, steady and strong, meets the cost of freedom head-on. Every line carries the weight of lived experience, an unflinching reminder of what service truly means. In the bridge, he refuses to soften the truth: "It's not something you just get / the price is high and full of regret / freedom's not cheap, man it ain't free / they paid in full for you and me."

With "American Valor," Paul Minnich delivers a song of pride, gratitude, and unwavering honesty - a moving salute to the sacrifice and resilience of our nation's heroes.

