Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Added To America Salutes You Lineup

(BMA) Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts' frontman) will be joining the lineup of established artists performing for America Salutes You, now in its 10th consecutive season. America Salutes You will be a private concert in Nashville on Wednesday evening, November 12th, that is being filmed for television.

The nationally distributed benefit event celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Armed Forces. The fully produced telecast will be released in December in a rare non-exclusive distribution on Peacock, Disney+, Fox Nation, YouTube, Hulu+, Armed Forces Network, and additional major streaming services to be announced shortly. Check local listings for specific air dates in your area or visit www.americasalutesyou.org.

The special will be hosted by country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan, and will feature performances by LeVox, Gavin DeGraw, John Foster, Mickey Guyton, veteran Scotty Hasting, Chris Janson, Drake Milligan, MaRynn Taylor, and more.

"The America Salutes You concert highlights all the best America has to offer through the gift of music," said Bob Okun, Executive Producer of America Salutes You. "We are so grateful to all of these artists for supporting this 250th anniversary celebration."

LeVox states, "It is an honor to be apart of America Salutes You. I have deep respect for our armed forces and am extremely grateful for all the hard work and dedication they give so that we can feel protected and free."

Over the past 10 years, America Salutes You has supported more than 40 charitable organizations, with 100% of public donations going directly to these non-profits, along with commercial spots highlighting their impactful work.

This year's show will benefit three best-in-class non-profits supporting military families and veterans: No Greater Sacrifice (nogreatersacrifice.org), Face The Fight (wefacethefight.org), Semper Fi and America's Fund (thefund.org) and Operation Finally Home (operationfinallyhome.org).

