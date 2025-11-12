Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates

(Atom Splitter) After selling out the two premiere shows in one hour, and adding a third now sold-out show, Alice Cooper and Criss Angel are proud to announce an additional four show dates for their Welcome To Our Nightmare. Shows have been added on April 3 and 4 as well May 22 and 23 for 2026.

Music icon Alice Cooper and magic GOAT Criss Angel - father and son - unite to create the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime, Welcome To Our Nightmare!, with all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND! Immerse your senses; run for your lives. History will be made again in The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with this exclusive limited engagement partnership.

Welcome To OUR Nightmare! Are You Ready? Alice and Angel bring the smash hits to life: "Poison," "I'm 18," "School's Out," "You and Me," and more in an unprecedented 90-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem.

Additionally, fans can take advantage of exclusive ticket add-ons, including a limited number of Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experiences with an up close and personal backstage meet & greet with Alice and Criss, and a Nightmare Collectible Package.

Welcome To Our Nightmare will play in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 6-8, April 3-4 and May 22-23, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Nov. 14 at 1pm ET, with an exclusive presale starting Thursday, Nov. 13 at 1pm PT.

