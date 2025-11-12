Cardi B Drops Am I The Drama? (The Snow Mix) Featuring Jeezy Alongside Latto On The 'Errtime' Remix

(Atlantic) Cardi B has dropped AM I THE DRAMA? (The Snow Mix), surprising fans with a brand new feature from Atlanta Hip-Hop legend, Jeezy. He joins Latto on a new version of the critically acclaimed "ErrTime" remix.

The global superstar has recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Performance for her single "Outside," the first offering off her platinum-certified sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA?, further solidifying her status as one of the most acclaimed artists in hip-hop.

Cardi B made history with her album AM I THE DRAMA? when it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for seven weeks, making her the first female rapper ever to see both of her first two albums debut at the top spot. The release also marked 2025's biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a female artist.

Following the album's massive debut, Cardi will take her show on the road with her first-ever U.S. arena run, The Little Miss Drama Tour, kicking off February 11 in Palm Desert, CA, with additional shows added in New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles due to overwhelming demand. Tickets are available at CardiB.com.

The project became the fastest album ever to reach RIAA Platinum, surpassing 1 million units in under 24 hours and earning two Guinness World Records through her innovative Walmart partnership. It held the #1 spot on Apple Music and iTunes all week, with three songs-"Dead" (ft. Summer Walker), "Magnet," and "Safe" (ft. Kehlani) with each song hitting #1 on Apple Music's Top Songs chart.

To celebrate the release, Cardi headlined Apple Music & TikTok's live album event, hosted a hometown "Bodega Baddie" pop-up in Washington Heights, and teamed with DoorDash for The Cardi Bodega, a limited drop delivering signed merch and curated treats. Media appearances included CBS This Morning with Gayle King,The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY With Jenna & Friends, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Breakfast Club, and the covers of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue and Paper Magazine amongst many others.

