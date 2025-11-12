Chris Stapleton Recruits Josh Brolin For 'White Horse' Video

(MCA) The official music video for Chris Stapleton's Grammy and CMA Award-winning song, "White Horse," is out. Produced by Strange Arcade and directed by Running Bear Films, the cinematic video was filmed in Marfa, TX and stars acclaimed actor Josh Brolin (No Country For Old Men, True Grit) alongside Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez, as well as appearances by Stapleton and his wife and collaborator, Morgane.

Of the video, Running Bear's Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King Stone share, "Listening to 'White Horse' over and over again, we visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh's characters. What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust."

In conjunction with the release, exclusive "White Horse" merch is also now available here. The new video adds to yet another monumental year for Stapleton, who is nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards-Best Country Song ("A Song To Sing" with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Solo Performance ("Bad As I Used To Be") and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category ("A Song To Sing" with Lambert and "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" with George Strait)-as well as three awards at next week's 59th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year ("Think I'm In Love With You").

This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of Stapleton's electric breakout performance with Justin Timberlake during the 2015 CMA Awards, which is now once again available to watch on YouTube, as well as a decade since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, Traveller.

Beloved by critics, fans and fellow artists, Traveller was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb and won Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at both the CMAs and ACMs and went on to become the best-selling country album of the 2010's. Following a historic turn on the 2015 CMA Awards-where Stapleton became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in the same year-Traveller became the first album in history to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at #1, where it stayed for two straight weeks. With global sales over 11 million, the album is certified RIAA 7x Platinum in the U.S. and has been streamed over 11 billion times around the world. Additionally, the album has spent over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart-the first country album to do so.

An 11x Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner, Stapleton has gone on to release four more studio albums including his most recent, 2023's Higher (Mercury Records, stream/purchase here). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, the record landed on several "Best of" lists including Billboard, Esquire, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praised, "dazzling...the best evidence yet for the way one man's voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre." Additionally, GQ declared, "In an age rife with division, he's maybe the only thing Americans all agree on...one of the most reliable hit makers in music" and NPR Music proclaimed, "Higher puts him where he always really was-in that classic kind of rock and soul, Tom Petty, Eagles, going beyond the confines of the genre."

Since Higher, Stapleton has released several additional songs including "Heart Letting Go" from Netflix's hit show "Nobody Wants This," "A Song To Sing" with Miranda Lambert and "Bad As I Used To Be" from F1 the Album.

Additional highlights over the past decade include the National Anthem performance at 2023's Super Bowl LVII, three appearances on "Saturday Night Live," countless sold-out shows worldwide and collaborations with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Slash, George Strait and many more.

Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton will extend his "All-American Road Show" into 2026 including sold-out "An Evening with Chris Stapleton" shows in Las Vegas, NV, Thackerville, OK and Uncasville, CT, which will feature Stapleton alongside his full band with no opener. See below for complete tour itinerary.

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Moreover, in 2024, Stapleton unveiled Traveller Whiskey, a first-of-its-kind collaboration created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery's Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley, which went on to become last year's Most Awarded Super Premium Whiskey and was just announced as the first official whiskey of Major League Baseball.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

January 10-Hollywood, FL-Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

January 11-Hollywood, FL-Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

February 4-Las Vegas, NV-Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 5-Las Vegas, NV-Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 7-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 20-Thackerville, OK-WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 21-Thackerville, OK-WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 27-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

February 28-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 19-Georgetown, TX-Two Step Inn

May 29-Panama City, FL-Gulf Coast Jam

July 19-Whitefish, MT-Under The Big Sky Festival

