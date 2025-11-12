Delain Offshoot Eye Of Melian Announce Album With 'Blackthorn Winter' Video

(NR) Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of Eye Of Melian - the Tolkien-inspired symphonic project founded by Martijn Westerholt (Delain) and Finnish vocalist Johanna Kurkela (Auri). Alongside this exciting partnership, the band unveils their new album, Forest of Forgetting, set for release on February 20, 2026.
Named after a powerful primordial singing spirit from the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, EYE OF MELIAN draws deeply from his mythic lore and incorporates it into their breathtaking musical universe. Forest of Forgetting presents a spellbinding masterclass in symphonic storytelling, so immersive and dreamlike that reality gently drifts away.
As a first glimpse into this enchanted world, the band releases the single "Blackthorn Winter". Ethereal and cinematic, the track captures Eye Of Melian's signature movie score-like sound: lush orchestration, elegant melodies, and an otherworldly atmosphere that invites listeners to step beyond the veil and into realms of pure imagination.
Johanna Kurkela about "Blackthorn Winter": "'Blackthorn Winter' ended up becoming a very personal song to me after writing the lyrics about living here in Finland, where winter feels like it never ends and summer is the best day of the year."
With this opulent album, Eye Of Melian extends an invitation to faraway lands full of wonder. Forest of Forgetting unfolds as quite the opposite of its title: utterly unforgettable.
Martijn Westerholt about Forest of Forgetting: "This album has been a really inspiring process - both for me as a songwriter and in what each of us brought to it. It has a lot of what Eye Of Melian is known for: cinematic, score-like arrangements, minor chords, and those epic, mysterious atmospheres. The lyrics tie everything together; they bring out the worlds and stories that the music hints at and make the whole thing feel complete. The collaboration between us on this record felt very natural. We've really found our way of working as a team, and I'm proud of what we created together."
