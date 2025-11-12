.

Delain Offshoot Eye Of Melian Announce Album With 'Blackthorn Winter' Video

11-12-2025
Delain Offshoot Eye Of Melian Announce Album With 'Blackthorn Winter' Video

(NR) Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of Eye Of Melian - the Tolkien-inspired symphonic project founded by Martijn Westerholt (Delain) and Finnish vocalist Johanna Kurkela (Auri). Alongside this exciting partnership, the band unveils their new album, Forest of Forgetting, set for release on February 20, 2026.

Named after a powerful primordial singing spirit from the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, EYE OF MELIAN draws deeply from his mythic lore and incorporates it into their breathtaking musical universe. Forest of Forgetting presents a spellbinding masterclass in symphonic storytelling, so immersive and dreamlike that reality gently drifts away.

As a first glimpse into this enchanted world, the band releases the single "Blackthorn Winter". Ethereal and cinematic, the track captures Eye Of Melian's signature movie score-like sound: lush orchestration, elegant melodies, and an otherworldly atmosphere that invites listeners to step beyond the veil and into realms of pure imagination.

Johanna Kurkela about "Blackthorn Winter": "'Blackthorn Winter' ended up becoming a very personal song to me after writing the lyrics about living here in Finland, where winter feels like it never ends and summer is the best day of the year."

With this opulent album, Eye Of Melian extends an invitation to faraway lands full of wonder. Forest of Forgetting unfolds as quite the opposite of its title: utterly unforgettable.

Martijn Westerholt about Forest of Forgetting: "This album has been a really inspiring process - both for me as a songwriter and in what each of us brought to it. It has a lot of what Eye Of Melian is known for: cinematic, score-like arrangements, minor chords, and those epic, mysterious atmospheres. The lyrics tie everything together; they bring out the worlds and stories that the music hints at and make the whole thing feel complete. The collaboration between us on this record felt very natural. We've really found our way of working as a team, and I'm proud of what we created together."

Related Stories
Delain Offshoot Eye Of Melian Announce Album With 'Blackthorn Winter' Video

News > Eye Of Melian

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates- Megadeth Plan Long Goodbye- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Recruits Josh Brolin For 'White Horse' Video- Hear Parker McCollum Rock 'Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town'- Russell Dickerson Adds New Dates- more

Day In Pop

LSZEE (LSDREAM x CloZee) Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- Joey Valence & Brae Launching Monster Energy Outbreak Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show

Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine

Joe Walsh Launches 'Life's Been Good' Auction

Supergroup Patriarchs in Black Gets The Blues With 'I'm Coming Home'

War On Women Share Smartpunk Debut 'Previous Problem'

Gong Deliver 'Stars In Heaven' Video

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates

The Funeral Portrait Announce 2026 Tour Dates