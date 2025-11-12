Emily Ann Roberts Performs Sold-Out Back-To-Back Shows

(SMN) Country breakout Emily Ann Roberts performed sold-out, back-to-back shows this weekend (Nov. 7 and 8) at Knoxville's Bijou Theatre, a winning homecoming for the rising star and East Tennessee native.

"My hometown has given me my accent, my love of country music, my favorite memories, and most of all, so much love," shared Roberts. "Anytime I have an opportunity to go back home and give some of that love back to them I take it! I remember when I played the Blue Plate Special in the Knoxville visitors center and I thought I had 'made it.' I never dreamed I would make it this far. It's a crazy feeling now to hear two sold-out crowds sing my lyrics back to me."

Born and raised in Karns, Tenn., just outside Knoxville, Roberts attended many concerts at the Bijou, including Marty Raybon (which was her first date with her now-husband, Chris) and Ricky Skaggs, where she first saw fiddle player Carson Peters when he was just 10 years old. In a full-circle moment, Peters opened for Roberts Friday night. SJ McDonald served as opener on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Roberts hosted 50 fans for her "Yeehaw Meemaw" crochet event sponsored by Michael's, where she taught attendees how to crochet on their own. Watch a recap HERE. A nickname Roberts earned early in her career, "Yeehaw Meemaw" refers to her enthusiasm for countryfied hobbies such as crocheting, gardening, sewing, canning, and more despite her whirlwind life as a successful country artist.

"I used to feel like an outsider because of my love of the old timey stuff, but now I feel so blessed to get to introduce these lost traditions to my generation," explained Roberts. "Crochet is a hideaway hobby for me. It allows me to be still and sit in whatever moment I'm in."

Emily Ann Roberts teaches attendees how to crochet during her "Yeehaw Meemaw" charity event Thursday, Nov. 6 in Knoxville, Tenn.

During the event, a fan request elicited an impromptu acoustic performance of her new release "Jack & Jill Daniel's," and overall attendees helped raise $10,000 for Street Hope TN, a nonprofit organization on a mission to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children in Tennessee. More than 16,000 fans registered for ticket access to the Knoxville occasion, and more "Yeehaw Meemaw" engagements are expected in the future.

"My favorite part of the event was looking out and not seeing a single person on their phone," said Roberts. "We were just there in the moment making new friends and learning a new skill. Best of all, we were able to raise money for an amazing East Tennessee-based organization, Street Hope TN."

Roberts spent much of this year on the road with superstars including Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, and Megan Moroney, and will head to Europe next year for C2C: Country 2 Country Festival. She is also diligently working on new music following the release of her latest EP, Memory Lane, out now.

