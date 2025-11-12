FKA twigs Previews New Album With 'Predictable Girl' Video

(Orienteer) On the heels of EUSEXUA's GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic album this past Friday, FKA twigs shares "Predictable Girl," the second single from her highly anticipated new album EUSEXUA Afteglow due this Friday. The sultry new single arrives alongside a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway.

Initially conceived as a deluxe album to EUSEXUA, Afterglow has now evolved into a full-fledged body of work that serves as a continuation of her critically acclaimed album EUSEXUA, which, in addition to its GRAMMY nomination, was shortlisted for The Mercury Prize 2025 for Album of the Year. January's EUSEXUA was a love letter to the techno rave scene and how it can initiate change within. EUSEXUA Afterglow expands on the feelings that come after experiencing EUSEXUA, transmuting them into a soundtrack for the hours after the rave and extending that high into the afters. It is the experience of having left the rave but still feeling the pulse of the music and the euphoria of movement still inside you, even though you have physically left that space.

Afterglow is a record steeped in the reverence of techno, but the beats now are fractured and derelict, and playful, most importantly. Afterglow is the culmination of all the skills that FKA twigs has developed across her acclaimed catalog - the adoration of the dancefloor evident across EUSEXUA, the playful hooks of CAPRISONGS, the vulnerability of MAGDALENE, the sensuality of LP1, and the waviness of her earliest EPs.

This past September, twigs launched the Afterglow era in Seoul, South Korea, with an intimate listening party followed by a sold-out rave for fans where she played "Cheap Hotel" and "Predictable Girl" for the first time. On Halloween night, she joined PinkPantheress at PC Music's Halloween rave in New York to tease the song for the first time in the US.

EUSEXUA is a word of twigs' own making, which she defined as the "moment before an orgasm: pure nothingness but also pure focus in a state of eusexua. That's kind of the way I want to live my life right now," in her April 2024 cover story for British Vogue. A "love letter to how dance music makes [her] feel," EUSEXUA was executive produced by twigs herself alongside longtime collaborator Koreless and features additional production from Dylan Brady, Eartheater, Ethan P Flynn, G-Dragon, Jeff Bhasker and Nicolas Jaar, among others.

Upon its release in mid-January, EUSEXUA received rave reviews from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vulture, Variety, NME, and received a Best New Music stamp from Pitchfork and a Critic's Pick from The New York Times. It has already been included in several midyear roundups from Consequence, which described EUSEXUA as "a triumph," Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR, Vulture, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Paste Magazine, and more.

