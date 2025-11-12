Gong Deliver 'Stars In Heaven' Video

(Glass Onyon) Legendary psych outfit Gong are back today their new single 'Stars In Heaven' alongside a brand new music video created by Drain Hope. The band have also teased the release of their new album which fans will see in 2026 and shared the album's name - Bright Spirit.
"It's such an eclectic record," says singer and guitarist Kavus Torabi. "This is the most colourful and kaleidoscopic album so far from this incarnation of the band. There are Eastern-infused epics, long instrumental jazz-inspired sections, meditative and cosmic detours and blistering, incendiary psychedelic rock. When picking the first song to be released, it has felt as if there's an extra weight on the choice, as if the song somehow has to represent the whole album."
Lyrically it expands on the idea that the world is as you are. "If you are a cynical, defensive or suspicious person, then that's the world you'll inhabit," continues Kavus. "You'll see mean-spirited behaviour and selfishness all around you but it's always a choice. I think perhaps some people forget that. That's not the world I live in, nor would I want to. It's a sad old world for sure but it's also a beautiful one bursting with hope, possibility, wonder and magic in every single moment."
'Stars In Heaven' is the first single to be released from the new album Bright Spirit which will be released in 2026 on Kscope. Bright Spirit continues the legendary Gong catalogue - an extensive and acclaimed collection of releases that has seen Gong produce over 30 studio albums during a career spanning more than 50 years, since the band was founded in 1970 by the late Daevid Allen.
