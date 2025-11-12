Goo Goo Dolls, Rob Thomas & Lisa Loeb Rock Around The Holidays Concert

(PR) SiriusXM today announced a one-night-only holiday spectacular that brings together three music legends - Goo Goo Dolls, Rob Thomas and Lisa Loeb. The iconic artists are joining forces with SiriusXM and Pandora to headline an intimate concert event celebrating the season at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday, December 9.

SiriusXM & Pandora Present PopRocks The Holidays will transport fans to the ultimate party, with festive twists. Featuring live performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Rob Thomas, and Lisa Loeb, this magical night will have audiences singing along to the generation-defining hits that are resonating with fans more than ever, reimagined with a holiday flair.

Adding to the celebration, celebrity guests - fan favorites of anyone who grew up with these musicians and bands - will make surprise appearances throughout the night to spread more cheer.

The show will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's PopRocks (ch. 6) on Tuesday, December 16 at 6pm ET and will also be available to stream following the premiere anytime on the SiriusXM app. Select songs from the performance will also air on SiriusXM's The Pulse, 90s on 9 and Pop2k channels.

The special concert will be open to SiriusXM subscribers and fans. Fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show here

