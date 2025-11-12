HANABIE Launching North American Headline Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Harajuku-core trailblazers HANABIE. have today announced their upcoming 2026 North American headlining run with Nekrogoblikon and Enterprise Earth as support. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour begins on Friday, March 13 in Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live, and ends on Saturday, April 11 in Los Angeles, California at The Belasco.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 12 pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 am local time.
Prior to today, the band released their track "Karu Garu Everyday!!", the theme song for anime series 'Araiguma Calcal-dan' (via Sony Music Japan) and is currently on their headlining tour across the EU/UK before wrapping up 2025 at Knotfest Mexico next month. Be sure to get your North American headliner tickets before they're all gone, and stay tuned for more HANABIE. news coming soon.
HANABIE. Spring 2026 North American Headliner Dates:
Fri Mar 13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Sat Mar 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
Sun Mar 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Mar 17 - Montreal, QC - Theâtre Beanfield
Wed Mar 18 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Fri Mar 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
Sat Mar 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Mon Mar 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Tue Mar 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Wed Mar 25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando*
Fri Mar 27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Mar 29 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
Mon Mar 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
Wed Apr 01 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Fri Apr 03 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
Sat Apr 04 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Mon Apr 06 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
Tue Apr 07 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Thu Apr 09 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
Fri Apr 10 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Sat Apr 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
*No Nekrogoblikon
