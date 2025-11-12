Hear Kesha Cover 'Holiday Road'

(BHM) Due to popular demand, Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha is kicking the Christmas season off early with today's multiplatform digital premiere of her fan favorite cover of Lindsey Buckingham's classic "Holiday Road."

First released last year as a "Spotify Singles Holiday" exclusive to Spotify - where it currently boasts close to 52M worldwide streams and counting - the track is now available at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced by her frequent collaborator Zhone ("JOYRIDE.," "DELUSIONAL.," "BOY CRAZY."), Kesha's rendition of "Holiday Road" proved a sensation upon its exclusive 2024 release, peaking at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart - the song's first-ever appearance on the top 10 of a Billboard chart and its first charted version since Buckingham's original in 1983.

This month will also see another landmark for Kesha's "Holiday Road," with its first-ever 7" vinyl release, available November 28 exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday 2025. Limited to only 1,750 pressings, "Holiday Road" is backed by "A Very Merry Christmas from Kesha," a previously unreleased version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," originally uploaded to Kesha's official YouTube channel in 2010.

The multiplatform release of "Holiday Road" marks the latest milestone in what has proven a momentous 2025 for Kesha, highlighted of course by the acclaimed release of her chart-topping sixth studio album, . (PERIOD), as well as the biggest headline run of her already extraordinary career, The Tits Out Tour. The epic tour - which electrified Kesha's devoted "Animals" at sold-out arenas and amphitheaters across North America, from Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum to Toronto, ON's Budweiser Stage to NYC's world-famous Madison Square Garden - resumes in February 2026 with its eagerly awaited Australian leg - Kesha's first headline tour Down Under in over a decade. The dates underway February 19, 2026 at Brisbane's Riverstage and then makes sold-out stops at Melbourne's John Cain Arena (February 22), Adelaide's AEC Arena (February 24), and Perth's Perth HPC (February 26). Kesha will then head to the UK and Europe for her headline run there in over a decade, beginning March 4, 2026 at Berlin, Germany's sold-out Uber Eats Music Hall and the traveling through a March 31 finale at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena. In addition, Kesha recently announced a series of summer shows in the UK and Ireland that include headline shows, festival appearances, and very special dates supporting Pitbull.

