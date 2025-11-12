Hear Parker McCollum Rock 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town'

(TPR) Parker McCollum is gearing up for his favorite holiday visitor with the release of his rendition of the classic tune, "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" as part of Apple Music Exclusive Carols Covered Collection.

McCollum, known for his authentic and relatable chart toppers, puts his distinctive twist on the holiday staple and sets the perfect tone as we ready our trees and stockings for Kris Kringle. Listen here

"I covered the Bruce Springsteen version on Fox News in Austin, Texas, at 5:30 in the morning," the country-rock troubadour tells Apple Music. "It was one of the first times I ever played with a full band. I borrowed Brandon Rhyder's band, and we played 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town.' It was the first time I was ever on live TV."

McCollum will perform "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" live as part of this year's CMA Country Christmas alongside an all-star line-up. Tune in to ABC on December 2nd to catch McCollum take the ornate stage for an electrifying performance.

This past summer, McCollum released his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM (via MCA). The album was met with critical acclaim and overwhelming fan support as he puts his authentic self on full display. Featuring his current radio single, "What Kinda Man" (currently Top 10 at Country radio), and fan favorites such as "Killin' Me," "Solid Country Gold," "Big Sky," and others - the album is his most personal to-date and shows an artist who is a legacy in the making.

Related Stories

Parker McCollum Strikes Gold With 'What Kinda Man'

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum Highlight Landman Soundtrack

Parker McCollum Shares His First Tour Dates For 2026

Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker Lead Cattle Country Music Festival Lineup

News > Parker McCollum