Hear Parker McCollum Rock 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town'

(TPR) Parker McCollum is gearing up for his favorite holiday visitor with the release of his rendition of the classic tune, "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" as part of Apple Music Exclusive Carols Covered Collection.
McCollum, known for his authentic and relatable chart toppers, puts his distinctive twist on the holiday staple and sets the perfect tone as we ready our trees and stockings for Kris Kringle. Listen here
"I covered the Bruce Springsteen version on Fox News in Austin, Texas, at 5:30 in the morning," the country-rock troubadour tells Apple Music. "It was one of the first times I ever played with a full band. I borrowed Brandon Rhyder's band, and we played 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town.' It was the first time I was ever on live TV."
McCollum will perform "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" live as part of this year's CMA Country Christmas alongside an all-star line-up. Tune in to ABC on December 2nd to catch McCollum take the ornate stage for an electrifying performance.
This past summer, McCollum released his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM (via MCA). The album was met with critical acclaim and overwhelming fan support as he puts his authentic self on full display. Featuring his current radio single, "What Kinda Man" (currently Top 10 at Country radio), and fan favorites such as "Killin' Me," "Solid Country Gold," "Big Sky," and others - the album is his most personal to-date and shows an artist who is a legacy in the making.
Parker McCollum Strikes Gold With 'What Kinda Man'
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum Highlight Landman Soundtrack
Parker McCollum Shares His First Tour Dates For 2026
Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker Lead Cattle Country Music Festival Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates- Megadeth Plan Long Goodbye- more
Chris Stapleton Recruits Josh Brolin For 'White Horse' Video- Hear Parker McCollum Rock 'Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town'- Russell Dickerson Adds New Dates- more
LSZEE (LSDREAM x CloZee) Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- Joey Valence & Brae Launching Monster Energy Outbreak Tour- more
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show
Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine
Joe Walsh Launches 'Life's Been Good' Auction
Supergroup Patriarchs in Black Gets The Blues With 'I'm Coming Home'
War On Women Share Smartpunk Debut 'Previous Problem'
Gong Deliver 'Stars In Heaven' Video
Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates
The Funeral Portrait Announce 2026 Tour Dates