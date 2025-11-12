Joe Walsh Launches 'Life's Been Good' Auction

(MPG) Julien's Auctions, the industry-leading pop culture memorabilia auction house, announces their event with one of the most fabled, beloved and respected rock icons in the world, Joe Walsh. The "Life's Been Good" collection features an extraordinary array of unique guitars, cars, amps, ham radios, stage wardrobe, and historic rock and roll ephemera.

In advance of the upcoming auction, "Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh" set for December 16th and 17th in West Hollywood at the historic music venue the Troubadour, Julien's is proud to announce that a selection of highlights from the collection will be on view to the public for a very special event in New York City. Beginning on November 12th, at Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, the exhibit will continue through December 3rd.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to VetsAid, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity which, since 2017, has directly supported a variety of national and regional veterans-based charities. Now in its ninth year, the annual VetsAid music event will take place in Walsh's birthplace, Wichita, Kansas on November 15th and stream live via VEEPS. As always, Walsh will perform with a star-studded lineup including Vince Gill, Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks and Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen. To date, VetsAid has disbursed over four million dollars in grants (go to www.VetsAid.org for more information).

"One thing you find about human nature is we collect things and I have acquired too much stuff. I wanted people to have a chance to get a guitar or get something of mine that they may think is valuable. So, it's my way of giving back. And this will help veterans as a portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to VetsAid." And then Joe added with his trademark humor, "And now I will have more room in my warehouse so I can go get more stuff!"

"We're thrilled to announce that bidding is now open for 'Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh,'" said Martin Nolan, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Julien's Auctions. "It's an honor to present these extraordinary pieces celebrating Joe Walsh's life and career to fans and collectors worldwide and to support VetsAid through this historic auction."

One of the many incredible highlights of the sale and a true monumental artifact of music history is the Record Plant and Design FX Location Truck Recording Console. The soundboard stands as a symbol of an era when live performance and studio innovation forever merged. Originally housed in one of The Record Plant's legendary mobile trucks-renowned for capturing the energy of rock's greatest moments-this console played a pivotal role in recording live sets and broadcasts that defined generations. From The Rolling Stones, Eagles, and Elton John to Metallica, Neil Young, and Michael Jackson's iconic 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show, its faders preserved some of the most electrifying performances in modern music. Beyond the stage, it was employed to mix historic broadcasts including the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and VH1 Storytellers sessions for artists such as Tom Petty and Sarah McLachlan. Owned and used by Joe Walsh, this storied console is more than recording equipment-it is a living chronicle of rock and pop's most unforgettable moments, representing the unparalleled legacy of The Record Plant's engineering excellence and creative daring which exemplified its pioneering role in music production. Bidding begins today at JuliensAuctions.com .

