Joey Valence & Brae Launching Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

(Press Here) Fast-rising, genre-defying alt/hip-hop phenoms Joey Valence & Brae have announced their first headline shows of 2026. The year will begin with an 18-date Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off February 12 in Fort Lauderdale and includes stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Washington DC, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The duo have also announced additional international stops on their HYPERYOUTH World Tour, hitting major markets throughout Mexico, Europe and the UK, including a return to London following a sold-out show at Shepherd's Bush Empire earlier this month.

Sales begin with JVB's artist pre-sale on November 12 at 10 a.m. local time ahead of the general on-sale beginning November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. "The HOOLIGANG feels like the most inclusive place for people to come together and dance right now," said JVB. "We're so thankful for the energy and love at our shows and we can't wait to see you again as we join the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Prepare to dance, bounce, cry, sweat, and make friends."

With the volume turned up to max capacity and while remaining undeniably themselves throughout, JVB is as eclectic and hard-hitting as ever on their beloved new album HYPERYOUTH - which is out now via RCA Records.

HYPERYOUTH WORLD TOUR DATES

Feb 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*

Feb 13 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*

Feb 14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

Feb 16 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

Feb 17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade*

Feb 19 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

Feb 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

Feb 21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

Feb 23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

Feb 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

Feb 26 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

Feb 27 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

Feb 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

Mar 3 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre*

March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

Mar 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether*

Mar 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether*

Mar 10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

Mar 12 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Puebla 186

May 6 - Belfast, Ireland- The Limelight 1

May 7 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia

May 9 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

May 10 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

May 12 - London, UK - Roundhouse

May 13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

May 15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

May 17 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

May 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

May 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

May 22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

May 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

May 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

May 26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

May 27 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert Main Hall

May 30 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

May 31 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

Jun 2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

Jun 3 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

Jun 6 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Barcelona^

Jun 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock for People^

Jun 12 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Porto^

Jun 14 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret^

*Denotes Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Dates

^Denotes Festival Dates

