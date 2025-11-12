Joey Valence & Brae Launching Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

(Press Here) Fast-rising, genre-defying alt/hip-hop phenoms Joey Valence & Brae have announced their first headline shows of 2026. The year will begin with an 18-date Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off February 12 in Fort Lauderdale and includes stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Washington DC, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
The duo have also announced additional international stops on their HYPERYOUTH World Tour, hitting major markets throughout Mexico, Europe and the UK, including a return to London following a sold-out show at Shepherd's Bush Empire earlier this month.
Sales begin with JVB's artist pre-sale on November 12 at 10 a.m. local time ahead of the general on-sale beginning November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. "The HOOLIGANG feels like the most inclusive place for people to come together and dance right now," said JVB. "We're so thankful for the energy and love at our shows and we can't wait to see you again as we join the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Prepare to dance, bounce, cry, sweat, and make friends."
With the volume turned up to max capacity and while remaining undeniably themselves throughout, JVB is as eclectic and hard-hitting as ever on their beloved new album HYPERYOUTH - which is out now via RCA Records.
HYPERYOUTH WORLD TOUR DATES
Feb 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*
Feb 13 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*
Feb 14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*
Feb 16 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*
Feb 17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade*
Feb 19 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*
Feb 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*
Feb 21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*
Feb 23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*
Feb 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*
Feb 26 - Chicago, IL - Metro*
Feb 27 - Chicago, IL - Metro*
Feb 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*
Mar 3 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre*
March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*
Mar 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether*
Mar 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether*
Mar 10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*
Mar 12 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Puebla 186
May 6 - Belfast, Ireland- The Limelight 1
May 7 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia
May 9 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
May 10 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
May 12 - London, UK - Roundhouse
May 13 - Paris, France - Bataclan
May 15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
May 17 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
May 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
May 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
May 22 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
May 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
May 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega
May 26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
May 27 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Stodola
May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert Main Hall
May 30 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
May 31 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
Jun 2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
Jun 3 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
Jun 6 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Barcelona^
Jun 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock for People^
Jun 12 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Porto^
Jun 14 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret^
*Denotes Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Dates
^Denotes Festival Dates
