Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum's 'Band Together Texas' Begins Distribution of $8.5M+ in Central Texas Flood Relief

(EBM) With more than $8.5 million raised through an incredible display of generosity and community spirit following the devastating Central Texas floods earlier this year, "Band Together Texas" is moving into the next phase of its relief efforts, distributing the funds raised to support impacted communities.

The Central Texas Community Foundation will receive $8 million, including a $1 million allocation to the Concho County Community Foundation, while the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will receive more than $650,000, with resources designated to Habitat for Humanity's "Home for the Holidays" initiative.

"These funds are more than numbers - they're lifelines for families still recovering from this year's floods," shared Miranda Lambert, who spearheaded the "Band Together Texas" benefit concert together with fellow Lone Star State native Parker McCollum. "We worked closely with state officials and local partners to identify where the need is greatest and ensure that every dollar supports meaningful recovery."

"It has been amazing to see Texans, and even folks outside of Texas, come together in such a huge way," added McCollum. "The money raised will go a long way in helping our home recover."

The distribution plan prioritizes counties hardest hit by flooding, including Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Kerr, Concho and Tom Green, funding programs that address housing, infrastructure and community revitalization.

Launched in response to the devastating floods that hit Central Texas on the 4th of July, "Band Together Texas" brought together businesses, artists and everyday Texans for the spirit-lifting night. In addition to performances by an all-star roster of Lone Star talent - including Lambert and McCollum, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers, plus honorary Texan for the night Jason Aldean - the event also featured appearances by actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid; former UT Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young; MLB star and Houston native Roger Clemens; television host and Dallas native Chris Harrison; and Austin-based fashion designer Kendra Scott.

"Band Together Texas" was made possible with the generous support of partners including WoodNext Foundation, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, John Paul & Eloise DeJoria Family Foundation, Woodforest National Bank, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, H-E-B, Kendra Scott, Moody Center, Poncho, Tecovas, Uber and Whataburger.

