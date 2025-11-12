Poppy Announces New Album With 'Bruised Sky' Video

(The Oriel Company) Poppy announces her next album, Empty Hands out January 23, 2026 via Sumerian Records. She sets the stage for the project with a new single, "Bruised Sky," out everywhere now.

Empty Hands marks Poppy's seventh studio album, and with each new release, she crystallizes her identity as a true visionary unconcerned with genre. The album draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice.

"Bruised Sky" embraces Poppy at her heaviest sonically, with powerful and commanding vocals that effortlessly shift between melodic bridges and death growls. As Poppy's vocals build, so does the guitar backing her, matching her ferocity decibel for decibel. "Bruised Sky" was produced and co-written by longtime collaborator Jordan Fish. The song's music video, directed by Orie McGinness, sets Poppy and her band against a gritty, dark and dystopian backdrop.

