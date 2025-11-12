Rock Hall Previews New 'Music Makes Us' Podcast

(Charm School) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the official audio trailer and hotly anticipated details of its brand new Music Makes Us podcast hosted by legendary artist Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre). Season one features Hanna in conversation with revolutionary musicians about the things artists *really* want to talk about - perfect lyrics, unforgettable shows, treasured artifacts, and more. Bridging the stories of today with legends who came before, this funny, unfiltered podcast is a reminder of how music connects us all. The show is produced in partnership with Radiotopia from PRX and Talkhouse, two leading indie networks.

Listen to cultural icon Kathleen Hanna bringing her personal experience in the music industry, genuine curiosity, thoughtful dialogue and disarming sense of humor to unforgettable conversations with artists across generations and genres including Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Chaka Khan (2023) and Nancy Wilson of Heart (2013) + Laufey, Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, Towa Bird and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Kathleen Hanna shares, "I wanted to sit down with the most exciting musicians on the planet to talk about their influences, weird behind-the-scenes moments and the music that made them. Everyone says their podcast is for you the listener and that's true, but it's also for me. By talking to other artists I'm being reminded of all the ways music can comfort us, fuel us and create community."

Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said, "We're excited to take a meaningful step into the space with this innovative partnership with both Radiotopia and Talkhouse. Through this podcast collaboration, we're expanding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's reach and reinforcing our commitment to innovating in how we celebrate and share music culture with the world."



The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Saturday, Nov 8th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, streamed live on Disney+, and is now streaming on Disney+ with a TV special set to air on New Year's Day 2026, and stream on Hulu starting January 2, 2026. This year's inductee class includes The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees includes Bad Company, Thom Bell, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden, Lenny Waronker, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

New episodes of Music Makes Us will drop weekly on Tuesday starting November 18, available free across all major podcast platforms. Subscribe now!

