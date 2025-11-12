Russell Dickerson Adds Red Rocks & The Greek To Russellmania Tour 2026

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is adding more dates to his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2026, with headlining stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre and Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Bringing his signature "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of" (E! News), Dasha and Niko Moon will join select dates. Presale tickets for RD Fan Club members available starting today, and general on-sale beginning Friday, Nov. 14 at 10AM local time.

The "hotter than ever" (MusicRow) star is also set for marquee festival stops next year including C2C's Three-Day Festival; taking the stage in Glasgow, London and Belfast; Tortuga Music Festival; San Antonio Rodeo and more.

2026 ROUND 1 RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Dates

4/23/2026 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

4/24/2026 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

4/25/2026 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena *

5/13/2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

5/20/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre ^

5/21/2026 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square At Petco Park ^

5/28/2026 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Outdoors ^

5/29/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

5/30/2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater ^

Bold indicates newly added dates

*Dasha

^Niko Moon

