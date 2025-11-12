Supergroup Patriarchs in Black Gets The Blues With 'I'm Coming Home'

(SA PR) Patriarchs in Black reveal the new single "I'm Coming Home" along with an official video. Former Type O Negative / Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and guitarist and riff-writer Dan Lorenzo (Hades / Non-Fiction) founded Patriarchs in Black at the end of 2021.

Guitarist / songwriter Dan Lorenzo says about the song: "'I'm Coming Home" is a 12-bar blues song that I wrote. People might think it's easy to write a 12-bar blues song, but in all honesty, you have to do something to make it original and unique because it's been done so many times before.

"I think I accomplish that, if I may say so myself. Frankie Diaz is back on vocals. I really wanted this song to be on Home, but we didn't have enough room. Of course, it's Johnny Kelly on drums, and his buddy Sal is on bass. This is the first Patriarchs in Black song with harmonica, and I hope people dig it."

Their debut single "Demon of Regret" was released in January 2022, and the debut album Reach For The Scars was released in July 2022. Their second album, My Veneration, was released in October 2023, followed by Visioning in July 2024.

As with their previous releases, Dan and Johnny managed to secure some outstanding artists as guest musicians for their fourth long-player, Home.

Dan Lorenzo says about Home: "Did you ever see the movie Groundhog Day? Bill Murray is forced to live the same day over and over. How boring, right? I love pizza, but I don't want to eat it every meal. With our new album, you will find our 'usual' doomy riffs, but we also took some chances. There's acoustic guitars, violin, flute, and of course, lots of heavy riffs. Diversity - it keeps things interesting.

"I picked the title Home because as much as I love to travel, it's always nice to come home.

"Johnny's mom died last year. Some would say the Lord took her Home.

"Johnny and I recorded 17 new songs, but we couldn't fit them all on this album.

"We are honored that some of the best vocalists and bassists worked with us to lend their talents. We hope you love Patriarchs in Black's Home."

Related Stories

Singled Out: Patriarchs In Black's Celestial Yard

Type O Negative Offshoot Patriarchs in Black Unleash 'The Call'

Patriarchs in Black Deliver 'A Few Good Men'

Dan Lorenzo Guest Hosting On Ozzy's Boneyard

News > Patriarchs in Black