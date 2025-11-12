The Funeral Portrait Announce 2026 Tour Dates

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait have spent the past year drawing huge crowds at major festivals including Warped Tour and Louder Than Life, and as part of tours with bands like Ice Nine Kills, The Used, Underoath, and In This Moment. Yesterday (November 11), the emo-rooted Atlanta-based band performed their debut show overseas as part of their first-ever European tour with The Rasmus. The set list features songs from their acclaimed album GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY - FROM BEYOND THE ABYSS: DELUXE EDITION that was released June 13 via Better Noise Music.

They've now lined up a massive tour supporting Three Days Grace as part of their "Alienation" U.S. tour along with I Prevail. It kicks off in Fort Wayne, IN on February 21, 2026 and wraps in November for the final show in Los Angeles. Sleep Theory will also appear on various dates along the trek.

Tickets for the "Alienation" tour are available starting with a Citi cardmember presale beginning yesterday (Tuesday, November 11) at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, November 13 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official card of the "Alienation" tour.

"Getting the chance to hit the road with Three Days Grace and I Prevail is surreal in the best way," says frontman Lee Jennings. "These are artists we've admired for years, and to stand alongside them night after night is an honor we don't take lightly. We're ready to bring everything we've got and make this run unforgettable. 2026 is going to be one hell of a year."

Here are all the upcoming dates for THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT:

With The Rasmus:

11/11 Hamburg, DE - Markthalle

11/12 Berlin, DE - Metropol

11/13 Warsaw, PL - Stodola

11/14 Brno, CZ - Sono Centrum

11/15 Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

11/16 Vienna, AT - Simm City

11/17 Munich, DE - Technikum

11/18 Milan, IT - Alcatraz

11/20 Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

11/21 Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

11/22 Saarbrucken, DE - Garage

11/23 Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

11/25 Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

11/26 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli

11/27 Antwerp, BE - Trix

11/28 Paris, FR - La Cigale

11/30 Glasgow, GB - SWG3 Galvanizers

12/1 Manchester, GB - O2 Ritz

12/2 Cardiff, GB - Great Hall

12/4 London, GB - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

12/5 Southampton, GB - 1865

12/6 Nottingham, GB - Rock City

2026:

Headlining:

Fri 1/16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Sat 1/17 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

"Alienation" tour with Three Days Grace:

Feb 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @Allen County War Memorial Center #!

Feb 24 - Grand Rapids, MIi @ Van Andel Arena #!

Feb 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena #!

Feb 27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena #!

Mar 1 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center #!

Mar 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Ppg Paints Arena #!

Mar 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #@!

Mar 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #@!

Mar 8 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #!

Mar 9 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena #!

Mar 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center #!

Mar 12 - Belmont Park, NY @ Ubs Arena #@!

Mar 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Cfg Bank Arena #@!

Mar 14 - Uncastville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #!

Mar 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center #!

Mar 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre @!!

Mar 20 - Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound #@!

Oct 23 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #!

Oct 25 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #!

Oct 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center #!

Oct 28 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp #!

Oct 30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater #!

Nov 1 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #!

Nov 3 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena #!

Nov 4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse #!

Nov 6 - Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center #!

Nov 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #!

Nov 9 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #!

Nov 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #!

Nov 14 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #!

Nov 15 - Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena #!

Nov 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #!

Nov 18 - San Jose, CA @ Sap Center #!

Nov 20 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena #!

Nov 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #!

Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #!

# I Prevail

! The Funeral Portrait

@ Sleep Theory

Related Stories

The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video

The Rasmus Recruit The Funeral Portrait Singer Lee Jennings For 'Weirdo'

The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' EP

Watch The Funeral Portrait's 'Evergreen' Video

News > The Funeral Portrait