War On Women Share Smartpunk Debut 'Previous Problem'

(Atom Splitter) Smartpunk Records announces their latest signing to the legendary roster - War On Women. Coinciding with the big news, the band has dropped a new single called "Precious Problem," which encapsulates the band's high-octane, in-your-face take on modern feminist punk rock. As their first new music in five years, it sets the tone for a reinvention and a new beginning for the long-standing powerhouse group.

Shawna Potter, vocalist of War On Women, elaborated further on the track's message: "This is about intimate partner violence, in response to some high profile cases that were going on at the time and some situations that were closer to home.

"It references how addiction and alcohol can sometimes play a role in abuse and violence. I have sympathy for people struggling with addiction, and things like harm reduction and transformative justice are really important to me, but that struggle does not excuse anyone from being violent. I was definitely pulling from my experience of attending (virtual) group meetings for friends and family of alcoholics, which was invaluable to me at the time."

"Precious Problem" heralds what is to come - fans can expect a new album from War On Women coming in 2026. More information will be revealed in due course.

