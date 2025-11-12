.

Whiskey Myers Rock Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon Destination Event

11-12-2025
Whiskey Myers Rock Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon Destination Event

(EBM) Six-time Platinum-certified powerhouse Whiskey Myers lit up Florida's Emerald Coast this past weekend with their inaugural Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon destination event in partnership with Topeka, creators of the boutique music vacation. The three-day celebration curated by the band marked a new chapter for the group, melding the energy of their arena-ready rock shows with the laid-back spirit of a beachside retreat.

Across multiple nights of headline performances, Whiskey Myers delivered a career-spanning set of their own hits alongside an electrifying full set of covers that showcased their roots and range. Fans were treated to classics like "Gimme Shelter" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones, "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, "That Smell" and "Gimme Back My Bullets" by Lynyrd Skynyrd plus "With A Little Help From My Friends" in a rousing Joe Cocker-inspired rendition that had their fiercely loyal fanbase singing along under the Florida night sky.

The band also tore through their own hard-hitting catalog, including fan favorites "Gasoline," "Broken Window Serenade," "The Wolf," "Bury My Bones," "John Wayne," "Glitter Ain't Gold" and "Stone," along with "Time Bomb" from their latest album, Whomp Whack Thunder, released earlier this year. The record - dubbed by Rolling Stone as "their most supercharged album yet" that "sounds on the whole like an invigorated, freewheeling rock band in its prime," with Forbes opining, "Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums, with each one consistently better than the last"- has fueled one of the group's biggest years yet.

In addition to Whiskey Myers' commanding sets, Whiskey Moon featured an all-star lineup of performances from Charley Crockett, Shane Smith & The Saints, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Josh Meloy, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Record Company, Kashus Culpepper, The Droptines, Noeline Hoffmann and Angel White, each adding their own flavor to the weekend's Southern-soaked soundtrack.

Whiskey Myers now turn their attention to closing out 2025 with a more intimate run - their recently announced Whiskey Myers & Friends acoustic tour, spanning the Northeast for seven shows this December. The stripped-down series will give fans a rare chance to experience the raw storytelling and musicianship that have made Whiskey Myers one of the most compelling bands in modern American music.

Related Stories
Whiskey Myers Rock Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon Destination Event

Whiskey Myers Deliver 'Whomp Whack Thunder'

Whiskey Myers Unplugging For Christmas Tour

Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'

Whiskey Myers Return to the Road with New Band Baby & Top 40 Hit

News > Whiskey Myers

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show- Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates- Megadeth Plan Long Goodbye- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Recruits Josh Brolin For 'White Horse' Video- Hear Parker McCollum Rock 'Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town'- Russell Dickerson Adds New Dates- more

Day In Pop

LSZEE (LSDREAM x CloZee) Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- Joey Valence & Brae Launching Monster Energy Outbreak Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show

Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine

Joe Walsh Launches 'Life's Been Good' Auction

Supergroup Patriarchs in Black Gets The Blues With 'I'm Coming Home'

War On Women Share Smartpunk Debut 'Previous Problem'

Gong Deliver 'Stars In Heaven' Video

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Add More Welcome To Our Nightmare Dates

The Funeral Portrait Announce 2026 Tour Dates