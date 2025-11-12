Whiskey Myers Rock Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon Destination Event

(EBM) Six-time Platinum-certified powerhouse Whiskey Myers lit up Florida's Emerald Coast this past weekend with their inaugural Moon Crush: Whiskey Moon destination event in partnership with Topeka, creators of the boutique music vacation. The three-day celebration curated by the band marked a new chapter for the group, melding the energy of their arena-ready rock shows with the laid-back spirit of a beachside retreat.

Across multiple nights of headline performances, Whiskey Myers delivered a career-spanning set of their own hits alongside an electrifying full set of covers that showcased their roots and range. Fans were treated to classics like "Gimme Shelter" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones, "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, "That Smell" and "Gimme Back My Bullets" by Lynyrd Skynyrd plus "With A Little Help From My Friends" in a rousing Joe Cocker-inspired rendition that had their fiercely loyal fanbase singing along under the Florida night sky.

The band also tore through their own hard-hitting catalog, including fan favorites "Gasoline," "Broken Window Serenade," "The Wolf," "Bury My Bones," "John Wayne," "Glitter Ain't Gold" and "Stone," along with "Time Bomb" from their latest album, Whomp Whack Thunder, released earlier this year. The record - dubbed by Rolling Stone as "their most supercharged album yet" that "sounds on the whole like an invigorated, freewheeling rock band in its prime," with Forbes opining, "Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums, with each one consistently better than the last"- has fueled one of the group's biggest years yet.

In addition to Whiskey Myers' commanding sets, Whiskey Moon featured an all-star lineup of performances from Charley Crockett, Shane Smith & The Saints, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Josh Meloy, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Record Company, Kashus Culpepper, The Droptines, Noeline Hoffmann and Angel White, each adding their own flavor to the weekend's Southern-soaked soundtrack.

Whiskey Myers now turn their attention to closing out 2025 with a more intimate run - their recently announced Whiskey Myers & Friends acoustic tour, spanning the Northeast for seven shows this December. The stripped-down series will give fans a rare chance to experience the raw storytelling and musicianship that have made Whiskey Myers one of the most compelling bands in modern American music.

