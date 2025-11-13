.

Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

11-13-2025
Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

(Republic Media) In celebration of one of America's greatest rock and roll bands, Genesis is excited to announce an official chronicle of Van Halen by Alex Van Halen. Featuring a dynamic blend of iconic photography alongside rare and never-before-seen images, and with exclusive access to his private archives, VAN HALEN (working title) offers a personally guided tour through the band's legendary career.

Signed, written and curated by Alex Van Halen, this authorised publication opens the Van Halen family archive for the first time. The years 1978-1984 are explored through correspondence, tour memorabilia, album artwork, press material, musical equipment, unpublished photographs and much more - charting the brothers' journey from childhood and the band's formation to their debut and meteoric rise.

To be published as a signed limited edition book boxed set, register interest today at VanHalenAnthology.com to be among the first to hear more.

Related Stories
Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

Sammy Hagar Launching Best Of All Worlds UK Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Mammoth's 'Same Old Song' Video

Alex Van Halen Surprised Sammy Hagar

Wolfgang Van Halen Drops by Ola Englund's Studio

News > Van Halen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978–1984 Era With New Book- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Heart Life Music Tops TWO NY Times Best Seller Lists- Reba McEntire Surprised With 50 Year Milestone Honor- Chris Stapleton- more

Day In Pop

New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- G Herbo Shares 'Fallen Soldiers' Video- LSZEE Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

Latest News

Squeeze Announces New Album 'Trixies'

Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour Share 'Sex & Cigarettes' Video

The Ocean Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Even Deeper'

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement

Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

Foo Fighters Announce 2026 UK and European Tour

The Black Crowes 'High Head Blues' 4K Video Makes YouTube Debut