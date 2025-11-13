Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

(Republic Media) In celebration of one of America's greatest rock and roll bands, Genesis is excited to announce an official chronicle of Van Halen by Alex Van Halen. Featuring a dynamic blend of iconic photography alongside rare and never-before-seen images, and with exclusive access to his private archives, VAN HALEN (working title) offers a personally guided tour through the band's legendary career.

Signed, written and curated by Alex Van Halen, this authorised publication opens the Van Halen family archive for the first time. The years 1978-1984 are explored through correspondence, tour memorabilia, album artwork, press material, musical equipment, unpublished photographs and much more - charting the brothers' journey from childhood and the band's formation to their debut and meteoric rise.

To be published as a signed limited edition book boxed set, register interest today at VanHalenAnthology.com to be among the first to hear more.

