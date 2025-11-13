Earl Sweatshirt Shares 'Gamma' Video

(Orienteer) Earl Sweatshirt takes a quick break from the 3LWORLDTOUR to share the music video for Live Laugh Love album track "Gamma (need the <3)." The new clip takes viewers into an afternoon with Earl kicking back and BBQing with friends and family.

It follows other music videos "Static", the Navy Blue-produced and Erykah Badu-featuring "exhaust," "Tourmaline," where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father, and "CRISCO," which notably features footage of the now infamous Earl Sweatshirt imposter.

This weekend Earl is performing at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles and then continues on his massive 3LWORLDTOUR heading to Texas and then the East Coast next before landing in Europe in the new year.

