G Herbo Shares 'Fallen Soldiers' Video

(Republic) Fresh off the release of his new album Lil Herb, G Herbo shares the official video for the emotionally charged single "Fallen Soldiers." The track reflects on the people and lessons that shaped him, serving as a grounding moment within the project. Lil Herb, a 15-track homecoming in both sound and spirit, is available everywhere now.

Directed by LVTRKevin, the monochrome visuals finds G Herbo surrounded by community, honoring those he's lost while celebrating the lives still being lived. Children sing, families gather, and everyday scenes unfold acknowledging the pain while also pointing toward healing and hope. The poignant track, produced by Don Cannon, Lyle LeDuff, and Farmer, stands at the center of Lil Herb, tying together the project's memory, presence, and viewpoint.

On Monday, G Herbo delivered Lil Herb (Extended Version), an updated version of his album with three new tracks-"This N That," "Hold My Hand God," and "No Bap"-deepening the project's autobiographical arc. Building on the original album's return to the hunger, pressure, and perspective that shaped his earliest work, the extended version, available everywhere now, offers new layers of insight into where he's been and where he's headed.

Riding the momentum of a milestone summer, G Herbo first teased the album with the explosive lead single "Reason,"produced by platinum-selling hitmaker Don Cannon. The record captures Herbo at his most commanding, asserting his influence with lines like "Everybody got a bag and I'm the reason in my section," further cementing his staying power as he steps boldly into a new chapter. Herbo followed with "Whatever U Want" featuring fellow Chicago mainstay Jeremih, a confident and soulful release that brings depth and dimension to the project. Together, the two singles reveal the duality at the core of Lil Herb; unflinching and reflective in equal measure, setting the tone for the album.

Lil Herb takes G Herbo into his most personal terrain yet. Fellow 2016 XXL Freshman Anderson .Paak appears on "Thank Me," adding a soulful, weathered warmth that balances Herbo's raw reflection as he turns inward, acknowledging the work, scars, and the growth that got him here. The release is further underscored by "Emergency" featuring Wyclef Jean, a powerful reinterpretation of Wyclef's classic "911." The collaboration brings two generations of storytellers together, framed by a breathtaking visual that reinforces the urgency, loss, and lived memory at the heart of Lil Herb.

Recorded largely in the same Chicago studios where Herbo's story first took shape, the project leans on trusted creative roots. Production comes from hometown staples Chase Davis, OzOnTheTrack, and C-Sick, alongside longtime collaborators Don Cannon, Southside, and Smatt Sertified. Building on the momentum of "Went Legit," which earned RIAA Gold certification and became Herbo's first-ever Top 10 record on a Billboard radio chart, peaking at #1 on Urban Radio. Lil Herb acts as a time capsule: immersive, lived-in, and grounded in the sound of a defining era.

Last month, G Herbo's inaugural 1st Annual Birthday Bash, Swerv & Friends, sold out Chicago's iconic Wintrust Arena in celebration of his 30th birthday. Presented by 150 Dreamteam and BMN Entertainment in partnership with 107.5 WGCI, the one-night-only event brought out a powerhouse lineup including 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Polo G, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Hunxho, Nardo Wick, Skilla Baby, 42 Dugg, Queen Key, YK Niece, and more. The evening served as a landmark hometown moment, uniting music, culture, and community on one of the city's most storied stages.

