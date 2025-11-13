Leah Blevins Shares 'All Dressed Up' Title Track

(EBM) Leah Blevins defies time's physical limitations. With "All Dressed Up," the lead track from her Dan Auerbach-produced Easy Eye Sound debut, the Sandy Hook, Kentucky singer-songwriter with the sweet voice delivers both the wide-eyed anticipation and the raw disappointment of being forsaken. Drawing on the sultry Southern gothic fever that defined Bobbie Gentry's oeuvre and the torchy whisper of the seminal Dusty in Memphis by Dusty Springfield, Blevins writes with an unflinching willingness to expose the throb of desire and devastation. The track offers the first taste of her forthcoming album, All Dressed Up, set for release March 20, 2026.

With a slow shuffle, stitched together with some exquisite electric guitars, the soul-searching ballad that explores unwanted realities is a stoic's reckoning - and a classic tavern kind of country weeper from a time long, long ago. Auerbach leaves plenty of room for the acoustic guitar's strum to spread out, the drums and bass to offer an elegant sweep that moves the track forward with dignity.

"You turned my world upside down/ I heard them talk, word got around," Blevins laments in the first verse, "It was all just a game, and I went up in flames..."

"There are all kinds of emotions in this world," Blevins says of her writing, "and the best songs are a tangle of sometimes opposite feelings. 'All Dressed Up' is that hopeful, wonderful feeling of being completely in love - and how wrecking it can be when you realize how far from that reality you are.

"When you realize you're a fool, well, that's what the chorus is all about."

Indeed, Blevins' use of juxtaposition heightens the gut punch of the recognition. Singing, "I got all dressed up to be let down/ when you dragged my heart on the muddy ground...," she offers a clear-eyed sense of how brutal heartbreak can be. Raised on the classic bluegrass-stained Kentucky hard country of Loretta Lynn, Patty Loveless, Dwight Yoakam and fellow Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley, Blevins' "All Dressed Up" suggests a reckoning of country's roots and depth of emotions that has been missing from the genre.

"I write what I feel, what I think other people feel, too," Blevins explains. "Dan is someone who gets there's more to a song than what's on the surface. He's not afraid to leave room on the tracks for the emotions to spread out and really color the recording. As a co-writer and producer, he creates something that is almost beyond honest, which I love."

With a video produced by visual storyteller Ford Fairchild, the collaboration offers the same time-transcending interpretation of a song that would be as potent in the '60s, '90s, now or in 30 years. It's the greatest moments that exist beyond a specific time and place - and that is the magic of Leah Blevins.

