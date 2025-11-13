Louis Tomlinson Shares New Song 'Palaces'

(High Rise) Louis Tomlinson today releases - "Palaces" another taste from his upcoming third album. "Palaces" is a punchy and anthemic slice of guitar led pop about going back to your hometown, that was written and recorded in the UK. "I'm lost in the time, I don't care for the world outside," he sings on the track. "You can stay through the night in the palaces of my mind."

Also released today, an Amazon Music Presents session of "Palaces". Louis's third album How Did I Get Here? will be released on January 23 2026. For his third album Louis has pushed himself as a lyricist, songwriter, and performer, holding nothing back on these tracks. As a writer, he's diving deeper into who he is than ever before. This time around, Louis assembled a handful of initial ideas in the English countryside before decamping to Santa Teresa in Costa Rica for three weeks in early 2025. He dove into writing and recording alongside primary collaborator and co-producer Nico Rebscher [Aurora, Alice Merton]. The atmosphere of his surroundings underscored the ensuing body of work.

First single "Lemonade" has already been streamed over 14 million times and playlisted by Radio 1, Radio 2 and Capital in the UK. Louis recently performed on Radio 1's Live Lounge singing both "Lemonade" and a cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet," and has been confirmed to headline Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December. In October Louis was the cover of Rolling Stone UK Magazine.

Louis also recently announced a huge How Did We Get Here? 2026 world arena tour that will visit Europe and North America starting March 2026. The tour will reach North American shores on June 3 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC, making 27 additional arena stops across the country, including at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston, before concluding the North American leg July 24 in Miami at the Kaseya Center.

Related Stories

Louis Tomlinson Announces North American Arena Tour

Louis Tomlinson Announces The Away From Home Festival

Green Day And Glass Animals Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

News > Louis Tomlinson