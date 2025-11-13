Metro Boomin Releases 'Loose Screws' Video

(Republic) Metro Boomin season is still going strong all year long! Today, the legendary GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and St. Louis-born artist proudly presents a slick and cinematic music video to accompany latest single "Loose Screws" [feat. Skooly, Shad Da God, & DJ Spinz] out now.

Helmed by director Hidji World, it unfolds as a classic Atlanta-style visual. Models turn up and twerk in front of a massive American flag backdrop, and Skooly, Shad Da God, and DJ Spinz trade verses to the camera. The vignettes reflect the lyrics, bringing the words to life. Shad Da God takes over Benjamin Franklin's spot on a giant $100 bill, and he proclaims, "I'm married to the money, no wed' (What you tell 'em?)" From exotic cars to racks of cash, it's the ultimate party hosted by Metro Boomin and Co.

Of course, it shines as a standout from his brand-new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz), out now. Thus far, the album has generated a staggering 177 million total streams with impressive consumption of 119K albums to date. Upon release, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz) debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 as well as the Top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

The clip for "Loose Screws" lands in the wake of the video for "Take Me Thru Dere" [feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece, & DJ Spinz], which has amassed nearly 9 million YouTube views. Logging five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has posted up over 60.5 million global streams and counting as well as inspiring over 1 million video creates on TikTok. It vaulted to #1 on the Shazam Top US 200 (Hip-Hop/Rap) chart, #1 on Shazam in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Chicago, #1 on the TikTok Viral 50 Chart, and #1 on the TikTok US Top 50 Chart. Plus, it cracked the Top 5 of the Apple Music ATL Top 25.

On the project, he throws it back to the 21st century's golden age of Atlanta hip-hop, rewinding to the era of 2010-2012 when the scene really began to catch fire - especially the Futuristic Era, when Yung L.A. and J Money carved a new lane that defined Atlanta's next wave and inspired a generation of hitmakers. In order to get into this mindset, he tapped a cohort of iconic ATL MCs for these tracks, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Quavo, Young Dro, and Young Thug to name a few. Together, they channel classic trap vibes, timeless Southern swagger, and enough heat to scorch the stage at Magic City. Additionally, Metro Boomin, ushers in new prominent female ATL rappers (BunnaB, YKNiece) by connecting them with these ATL rap legends while also paying homage to Young Scooter and Takeoff. With all these amazing nods to the ATL rap scene, this project serves as the ultimate love letter to Atlanta.

