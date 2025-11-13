New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block announce 16 new dates through 2026 for their debut Las Vegas residency, "THE RIGHT STUFF," at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The New Kids will play a total of 24 shows next year exclusively in Vegas, for what has become a special destination for their beloved Blockheads and visitors alike.

In true New Kids meets Vegas style, the band took to the Vegas Strip to announce the Residency extension, recommitting to Las Vegas in a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel. The band first received the keys to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom, and then celebrated the honor with a wedding ceremony to officially get married to the city for the long term.

"What we've built here in Vegas, together with our incredible Blockheads, feels truly magical. The energy in that room each night- the lights, the lasers, flying up to the balcony to see all our blockheads dancing and singing along- is so far beyond anything we've ever done before. Vegas has been so welcoming to us, we couldn't leave just yet! We are having the absolute best time and are so excited and honored to be asked to extend our stay here at the Dolby through 2026," said Donnie Wahlberg.

"THE RIGHT STUFF" Las Vegas Residency is the New Kids On The Block's biggest celebration yet, designed to immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship. NKOTB will take over Dolby Live at Park MGM, allowing the band to bring in massive performance elements that can't be brought on the road.

"THE RIGHT STUFF" by the numbers:

Over 100,000 pieces of confetti

7,000 rhinestones

2,000 streamers

80 foot wide and 40 foot tall stage set

Thousands of Blockheads

1,000 stage lights

500 pieces of pyrotechnics

2 hydraulic lifts

40 foot conveyer belt

6 dancers

5 flying Boxes Over the audience

4 giant, 4 foot disco balls

1 Vegas-themed backstage Quick Change Cam

1 NKOTB CLUBHOUSE full of NKOTB photo opps and exhibits

1 big ass NKOTB Vegas sign

1 Ferris wheel Car

1 Train Car (60 ft long by 12 ft high

1 1971 Buick Le Sabre two door convertible

1 boy band wedding between NKOTB and the entire audience

1 Block-E NKOTB mascot

5 bad brothers from the Beantown Land

1 unforgettable evening with NKOTB

