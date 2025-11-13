Reba McEntire Surprised With 50 Year Milestone Honor

(The GreenRoom) Tuesday marked the 50th Anniversary of Reba McEntire's first record deal with Mercury Records on November 11, 1975. Current MCA executives surprised her in front of a studio audience at "Happy's Place," presenting her with a 50th Anniversary plaque to commemorate the countless accomplishments and accolades she has collected throughout her career since that monumental first signing.

MCA CEO Mike Harris reflected on the milestone, saying, "Reba's impact on country music is immeasurable. For fifty years, she's set the standard for artistry, authenticity, and work ethic - inspiring generations of artists and fans alike. It's an incredible honor for all of us at MCA to celebrate this milestone with her and continue the journey with one of the most defining voices in our genre."

McEntire has released 32 studio albums and sold over 58 million records across the globe. The icon is more than just a "Survivor" of the industry, having created a name for herself as a multi-hyphenate entertainer. Iconic hits like "Fancy," "Is There Life Out There," and "Whoever's in New England," have won Reba 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People Choice Awards, six CMA Awards and three GRAMMYS. Adding record-breaker to her list of accomplishments, she is the only female country solo artist to have a No. 1 hit in four consecutive decades (1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s).

McEntire's momentum continues with a GRAMMY nomination for "Trailblazer," marking her 18th career nomination, for the "utterly historic" (MusicRow) collaboration with Miranda Lambert and Laney Wilson.

