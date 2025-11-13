Sekou Delivers 'In A World We Don't Belong Pt. 1' Mixtape

(Republic) Following his re-emergence earlier this year, British singer/songwriter Sekou unveils his mixtape In A World We Don't Belong Pt. 1. Showcasing his signature sound and musical warmth, the mixtape features lead single "Love Language." The 5-track project arrives ahead of his headline show next week (November 20th) at London's Bush Hall, which sold out in minutes.

Commencing with recently released tracks "Never Gunna Give You Up" and "Catching Bodies," we are welcomed in with an immediately joyous prowess. From the offset, Sekou invites the listener into a world of protected and provoked vulnerability, depicted with undeniable, loyal strength.

With a slowed tempo we move through the mixtape, reaching lead single "Love Language," an emotional ballad encouraged to be heard gently. The single, which premiered as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record last night, asks for reciprocity, both through its lyricism and softness, evoking an inherent innocence for requited desires. "Love Language"is accompanied by its official video, which exudes a contradictory modern yet nostalgic energy throughout.

Coming to a close, the mixtape finishes with "About Last Night" and "Keep My Love," countering in complexion. Penultimate track "About Last Night" continues the toe tapping melodies found earlier in the project, and is effortlessly balanced with final ballad "Keep My Love," a heartfelt, transparent, and groundbreaking single showcasing a maturity far beyond Sekou's young years.

The arrival of In A World We Don't Belong Pt. 1 comes at a pivotal point in Sekou's career, having taken the time to carefully craft the foundations for greatness. The 21-year-old made the Top 10 shortlist of BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2024 poll, has completed standout performances on Later... with Jools Holland and 2025's TIFF Tribute Awards, and also made history as the youngest ever BRIT nominee, with a Rising Star Award nomination. No stranger to connecting with his musical peers and inspirations, Sekou has collaborated with huge names in the game including Justin Bieber, Central Cee, Kevin Abstract, and recently earned praise from Elton John. Most recently, the 21-year-old opened for FLO, which saw him raise the roof at venues across the UK and Europe including London's O2 Brixton Academy with a performance described as "perfect" by CLASH Magazine.

In A World We Don't Belong Pt. 1 builds upon Sekou's foundations of greatness and solidifies his place as an essential emerging voice in British music, as he steadily builds a distinct identity with every project. Stream the mixtape here

